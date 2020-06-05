South Glens Falls gym reopening early without permission

She didn’t take that offer, but she must start making money if she’s going to keep paying her mortgages.

“My business supports my family. This is my life. I have all my money invested in this building,” she said. “If you don’t feel safe you need to stay home. I don’t think it’s fair I should have to watch my home go into foreclosure and lose everything just so you can feel safe.”

She added that she was offended at being branded “non-essential.”

“Every business is essential to the family and community it supports,” she said.

She is not worried about her gym leading to a coronavirus outbreak. In early March, two people with coronavirus visited a VENT Fitness location in Clifton Park, sparking an outbreak that spread rapidly. But at the time, no one was staying home or wearing masks.

“That was at the very beginning, before people even knew it was out there really,” she said. “Everyone I know who is coming here has been quarantined for 90 days. To me, it’s more like we’re bringing in a whole bunch of quarantined people.”

And she is convinced the virus is not a major problem anymore.