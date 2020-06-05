South Glens Falls gym reopening early without permission

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Go-For Fitness is reopening Monday as a specialty retail store, selling exercise classes, its owner announced.
The unusual definition of the gym was designed to meet the regulations for Phase 2, in which hair salons and retail stores can reopen.
Gyms can’t open until Phase 4.
Businesses that open early can be fined up to $10,000 a day.
But Go-For Fitness is not your average gym.
It offers classes and personal training only.
“I don’t sell memberships just to come in and get on a treadmill,” said owner Kathy Scherer.
She has been running outdoor “boot camp” classes on the grass behind her building, which proved very popular.
“We have a 10-person limit and we’re maxed out every week,” she said.
She has spent the shutdown redesigning the interior of her gym to make it safer. People can’t safely wear masks while working out, she said, so she placed machines 10 feet apart and marked the floor at 10-foot intervals so that people doing free weights and other class exercises would not get close to each other.
“You can walk in with your mask on, find your spot, take your mask off,” she said. “Nobody’s going to be touching each other.”
After each workout she plans to sterilize everything the client touched.
“Nobody’s going to be on a machine without me standing right there, and when they get off I’ll sterilize it,” she said.
Her personal trainers focus on “functional” fitness — using body weight for strength training and working on balance.
“Things you might find in physical therapy, balls, bands,” she said. “Or we might go outside and flip tires.”
She had a long talk with her lawyer before reopening.
That conversation focused on whether she would get fined.
She’s worried about that, but she said financially she must get back to work.
“If I wait another 90 days, I won’t be able to reopen,” she said. “I have three mortgages because I have tenants.”
She got a loan from the Small Business Administration, so she was able to let her tenants skip rent for a month.
“They can’t pay because they are small business owners,” she said.
But the banks that hold her mortgages won’t let her simply put the months she can’t pay at the end of her loan. If she skipped paying for three months, as allowed in the state, she would have to make up all three payments at the end of June.
She didn’t take that offer, but she must start making money if she’s going to keep paying her mortgages.
“My business supports my family. This is my life. I have all my money invested in this building,” she said. “If you don’t feel safe you need to stay home. I don’t think it’s fair I should have to watch my home go into foreclosure and lose everything just so you can feel safe.”
She added that she was offended at being branded “non-essential.”
“Every business is essential to the family and community it supports,” she said.
She is not worried about her gym leading to a coronavirus outbreak. In early March, two people with coronavirus visited a VENT Fitness location in Clifton Park, sparking an outbreak that spread rapidly. But at the time, no one was staying home or wearing masks.
“That was at the very beginning, before people even knew it was out there really,” she said. “Everyone I know who is coming here has been quarantined for 90 days. To me, it’s more like we’re bringing in a whole bunch of quarantined people.”
And she is convinced the virus is not a major problem anymore.
“Since the beginning of March we have seen hundreds of thousands of people in stores — if you add up between Lowe’s, Home Depot, Aldi’s, thousands a day,” and none appear to have started an outbreak, she said.
“I believe my facility is a thousand times more able to socially distance people than Home Depot is,” she said.
Other places have ignored the state orders, including a church in Granville that has never closed and a restaurant in Queensbury that was warned not to serve people outdoors until Phase 2 began.
In Saratoga County, Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the county would only act if there’s a complaint, and he would not issue fines directly.
“If we receive a complaint about any business or facility opening too early, we will inform the owners of the state’s policy and refer this to the state through the New York PAUSE website,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.