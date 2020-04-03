South Glens Falls grad, hospital corpsman is part of USNS Comfort crew in NYC

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael and Joann Fuller of South Glens Falls got a call last week from their son, Michael, who said he had exciting news.
They thought their newlywed son was going to tell them his wife was expecting.
Instead, Fuller, a petty officer second class in the Navy, told his parents he was going to be on the USNS Comfort ship headed to New York City, a hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic.
“And we were just as excited,” said his father, who said watching the Comfort float past the Statue of Liberty on Monday was “breathtaking.”
Michael Fuller, a 2010 graduate of South High, joined the Navy after high school and headed off to boot camp in 2011. He was stationed in Texas, where he received corpsman training.
A hospital corpsman is an enlisted medical specialist of the U.S. Navy, who also serves in a U.S. Marine Corps unit.
“Medics is what the Army has, corpsman is what the Navy has, and the Marines are a division of the Navy, so the Marines don’t’ have their own medics,” his father explained. “They rely on Navy corpsmen to act as their medics.”
The 27-year-old Fuller was most recently stationed at Camp Lejeune in Virginia, where he was called up to board the Comfort ship headed for New York City. His brother, Nicholas Fuller, is also a corpsman at Camp Lejeune, but is not on the ship.
“We are very proud and excited, and a little nervous,” his father said, “but more proud than anything.”
The Comfort ship arrived in New York City on Monday and docked in downtown Manhattan. The ship’s crew will accept non-COVID-19 patients to help alleviate the stress on city hospitals. The last time the ship was docked in New York City was after 9/11.
Fuller said he was doing backflips when he heard his son was going to be on the ship. His new wife, Cynda, was less thrilled. They were married Sept. 14 in Virginia.
“His wife is a little nervous and upset,” Fuller said. “This is her first tour of him going off and stuff.”
Joann Fuller said she is proud of her son for helping people in need.
“Obviously they’re taking on the non-COVID patients right now, but you never know what comes on board,” his mother said. “So I’m a little nervous about that, but he knows what to do.”
The Fullers don’t know how long their son will be on the ship in New York City. He doesn’t leave the ship, and works a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift.
Fuller will turn 28 on April 16.
“He will celebrate his birthday on the ship,” his father said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
In this Series
Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise in New York, with peak still weeks away
-
South Glens Falls grad, hospital corpsman is part of USNS Comfort crew in NYC
-
Cuomo orders shift in ventilators to overwhelmed hospitals; Death toll spikes
-
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
- 145 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.