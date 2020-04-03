South Glens Falls grad, hospital corpsman is part of USNS Comfort crew in NYC

“We are very proud and excited, and a little nervous,” his father said, “but more proud than anything.”

The Comfort ship arrived in New York City on Monday and docked in downtown Manhattan. The ship’s crew will accept non-COVID-19 patients to help alleviate the stress on city hospitals. The last time the ship was docked in New York City was after 9/11.

Fuller said he was doing backflips when he heard his son was going to be on the ship. His new wife, Cynda, was less thrilled. They were married Sept. 14 in Virginia.

“His wife is a little nervous and upset,” Fuller said. “This is her first tour of him going off and stuff.”

Joann Fuller said she is proud of her son for helping people in need.

“Obviously they’re taking on the non-COVID patients right now, but you never know what comes on board,” his mother said. “So I’m a little nervous about that, but he knows what to do.”

The Fullers don’t know how long their son will be on the ship in New York City. He doesn’t leave the ship, and works a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift.

Fuller will turn 28 on April 16.

“He will celebrate his birthday on the ship,” his father said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

