South Glens Falls, Fort Edward schools proceeding with merger study

The Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts have agreed to go forward with a full merger study.
The South Glens Falls Board of Education on April 20 approved going forward. Earlier this month, the Fort Edward Board of Education had approved pursuing a merger either with South Glens Falls or Hudson Falls.
The next step is to issue a request for proposals for a consultant to do the study, which would explore the possibility of South Glens Falls annexing Fort Edward.
The consultant would be hired by July 1, according to a news release.
The study would analyze the potential staffing and financial impacts of an annexation, as well as options for building and classroom configurations.
“Our priority continues to be providing the best education possible for students of our region, and if we can assist the Fort Edward Union Free School District in a way that benefits our school district as well, it is important that we conduct this study,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr in a news release.
After the study is completed, the districts will form a joint advisory committee composed of South Glens Falls and Fort Edward staff and community members to review the consultant’s findings. Both districts would present the completed study in the next 12 to 18 months for approval by the state Education Department.
The boards of education for both districts would have to vote to pursue the annexation and put the matter up for a public vote. School officials said a vote would not happen until 2022.
A 2018 pre-merger study conducted by Castallo & Silky Education Consultants found that if Fort Edward were annexed into South Glens Falls, the combined district could receive nearly $50 million in incentive aid over 10 years.
Fort Edward is facing significant financial challenges with the loss of property tax revenue from the former General Electric Co. dewatering plant after it ceased operations. That resulted in a $1.2 million loss in tax revenue for the district.
The district has to pay back $153,000 on a bond that was take out to pay the $1.7 million taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.
The district is facing a $1.3 million budget gap and has tapped out its fund balance.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
