South Glens Falls, Fort Edward schools proceeding with merger study

The Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts have agreed to go forward with a full merger study.

The South Glens Falls Board of Education on April 20 approved going forward. Earlier this month, the Fort Edward Board of Education had approved pursuing a merger either with South Glens Falls or Hudson Falls.

The next step is to issue a request for proposals for a consultant to do the study, which would explore the possibility of South Glens Falls annexing Fort Edward.

The consultant would be hired by July 1, according to a news release.

The study would analyze the potential staffing and financial impacts of an annexation, as well as options for building and classroom configurations.

“Our priority continues to be providing the best education possible for students of our region, and if we can assist the Fort Edward Union Free School District in a way that benefits our school district as well, it is important that we conduct this study,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr in a news release.