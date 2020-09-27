South Glens Falls, Fort Edward school officials to hold meeting about merger study

“We want to get the right data and whether or not that shows we should or shouldn’t merge,” she said.

District officials also have instructed the consultants to consider using Fort Edward’s building as an elementary school, according to Orr.

While the consultants collect that information, Orr said a committee consisting of representatives from each school will be meeting starting in November and continuing through April to provide their input into the process.

The committee will consist of 26 members including four teachers, two staff members, one administrator and six community members from each district, according to Ward.

Ward said more community members are needed for the group. People who sign up need to commit to attending all of the meetings.

Orr said school officials are still trying to figure out how to set up the meetings to comply with social distancing guidelines. She said they may record them and post them later.

The goal is for Castallo & Silky to present the report to both boards of education in May. Then, each board would vote in June whether the district wants to move forward with an annexation. Then, the question must be put before voters.