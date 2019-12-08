BALLSTON SPA -- Two men pleaded guilty Friday in Saratoga County Court to charges for a May robbery in Clifton Park.
Steven P. Bielecki, 27, of Tanager Way, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery for a May 9 attack on another person where unspecified property was stolen.
Keith O. Granger, 27, of Hillview Avenue, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree robbery in the same case.
Bielecki was arrested in July by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and Granger in September. Both men are free pending sentencing Feb. 7 in Saratoga County Court.
The robbery charge is punishable by up to 7 years in state prison, attempted robbery by up to 4 years.
