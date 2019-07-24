SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The man who saved his son from a house fire has been discharged from the hospital and is back in the region.
He and his family are staying in a hotel in Glens Falls.
All of them will attend a fundraiser held on their behalf at Common Roots on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The goal is to help them with medical expenses, including a medical helicopter flight to a intensive care burn unit in Syracuse.
Common Roots brewery also was hit by a major fire in South Glens Falls this year, and is rebuilding. The fundraiser will be held at its temporary location at 30 Saratoga Ave.
Common Roots co-owner Christian Weber said he wanted to host the fundraiser because the Duval family was part of the South Glens Falls community. He was also impressed by what Duval did to get his son out.
Duval and his 3-year-old son Matt were taking a nap, in separate rooms, on the afternoon of July 4. Duval woke to find his room full of smoke. He ran to his son while the flames cut off escape through the windows. Then, sheltering his son with his body, he ran barefoot across melting linoleum and down the exterior stairs, all of which were engulfed in fire. He burned the skin off his feet and sustained severe burns to his back, arms and head, but he got his son out with minimal injuries.
His son was discharged from the hospital after just a day.
Duval spent nearly two weeks in intensive care at a specialized burn unit in Syracuse.
“What a story! It broke our hearts,” Weber said. “It really was down to seconds. We’re so, so happy everyone got out.”
Duval had skin transplant surgery five days after the fire, and that surgery went very well. Two days later, he was taking his first steps.
Now he is receiving outpatient care. His bandages are being changed daily by his girlfriend, Lydia, who was at work during the fire.
“He’s doing good. Healing nicely,” his girlfriend said.
She is also changing their son's bandages daily. She's taking care of both of them.
For the fundraiser Friday, local businesses have provided baskets for a raffle. There will be food and a 50/50 raffle as well.
On Aug. 11, Common Roots will also give the family all donations made at the company’s monthly Hops and Yoga event. That event begins at noon and includes yoga and one draft beer.
The family has a storage unit now, so they can also accept donations of items for their next apartment.
They also have a GoFundMe campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.