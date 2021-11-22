South Glens Falls fire displaces two families

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene of 156 Main St. for a report of a structure fire.

The South Glens Falls Fire Company was assisted by several other fire departments, including Bay Ridge, West Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls.

Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay said when crews arrived, they mounted an interior attack. Then, firefighters were forced out as they fire started gaining on them.

Tremblay said it took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control because it was an older building with a lot of spaces. There was also a lot of furniture, which Tremblay said is associated with an adjacent business called George's Extras.

The two-family residence and attached business is owned by George Moss, according to tax records.

Two people were injured, according to Tremblay. One firefighter fell off a ladder and got the wind knocked out of him, but was not seriously hurt. One of the residents was also hurt, but Tremblay did not have information about the type or severity of the injury.

He believes the fire may have started in the rear in a kitchen.

The cause is still undetermined. Tremblay said fire investigators were not able to get into the building on Sunday night, but were back at the scene on Monday morning.

The structure is a total loss, according to Tremblay. He was not sure where the families were staying.

Main Street was closed between New Street and Harrison Avenue. Smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

