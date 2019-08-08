{{featured_button_text}}
The house

The charred remains of the Spring Street home are seen July 9 in South Glens Falls. The cause of the Fourth of July fire could not be determined by state and county fire investigators. The fire injured a father and a son.

 Kathleen Moore file photo, kmoore@poststar.com

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Saratoga County has officially given up on finding a cause for the fire that a man and toddler barely escaped on July 4.

It is officially “undetermined,” Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay said.

“Some of these are a puzzle that wasn’t meant to be put together,” he said.

The investigation found some of the puzzle pieces.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread upward into the rafters of the porch on the Spring Street house, Tremblay said.

But there was no evidence of cooking in the kitchen, and power to the apartment had been turned off before July 4, he said.

Matt Duval, who was asleep when the fire broke out, denied cooking or being a smoker, he added.

“We asked, did they have any issues with the electric? But it doesn’t matter, because the power was turned off,” he said. “The owner made upgrades to the electric — they changed from fuses to breakers a year or two ago — but it doesn’t make a difference with the power off.”

State investigators consulted on the case, and couldn’t solve it either.

They did make one important determination: It wasn’t started by Duval.

“There wasn’t anything suspicious about it,” Tremblay said.

The house was a total loss. But the owner had insurance, and the Duval family had renter’s insurance — a requirement of their lease. The community also held two fundraisers to help the family with medical bills, which are not covered by renter's insurance.

Duval gained local praise for his actions shortly after the fire began. He awoke to a room full of smoke and flames. Barefoot, he ran to his 3-year-old, who was napping. He sheltered his son with his body as he ran across melting linoleum and down 12 porch steps, all of which were on fire.

Duval burned off the bottoms of his feet but got his son to safety. Duval spent the next two weeks in a burn unit ICU in Syracuse and got skin grafts for his feet, back, arms and other areas of his body. He has been discharged to outpatient wound care.

His son was discharged a day after the fire with few burns.

