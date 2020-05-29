South Glens Falls family displaced by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Two adults and a 2-year-old child were displaced by a fire on Tuesday evening in Moreau.

The South Glens Falls Fire Department received a call at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a two-family house at 267 Fort Edward Road.

Firefighters from South Glens Falls and Fort Edward spent two hours fighting the fire at the two-story residence. Moreau EMS assisted at the scene.

The cause was electrical in nature, according to South Glens Falls Fire Chief Don Ranck. The damage was on the second floor and attic space, he said.

No one was injured, according to Ranck.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to the residents and emotional support, according to a news release.

The house is owned by Robert and Mildred Gordon, of Hudson Falls, according to property records.

