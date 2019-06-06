SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Village Board has a mystery on its hands.
More than six years ago, the village turned off the water to 7 Fourth St.
But now a water bill has somehow been created, sent out, and relevied onto the taxes for the property, because it wasn’t paid.
New owners Harry and Addie Rivers, who bought the property at the spring Saratoga County tax auction, have already paid the taxes due.
But they balked at the water bill.
“We are responsible people and we do understand when you buy a property at auction, you have to pay up,” Addie Rivers said. “But we think fair is fair.”
No one has lived in the house for years. Public Works Supervisor T.J. Chagnon confirmed the water is still shut off.
So the Riverses want the Village Board to vacate the bill.
They came to Wednesday’s scheduled board meeting, but only two of the five board members were there. The board can’t take any action without a quorum of at least three members, so Mayor Harry Gutheil and board member Tony Girard listened to them and promised to research it later.
Harry Rivers told them he’s sure it’s a mistake.
“The water’s been broken for years, right in the front yard. A neighbor called it in, water bubbling in the front yard. The village turned it off at the main,” he said. “So I don’t think that it can generate a water bill.”
In addition to not being able to act on the water bill Wednesday, the board also couldn’t vote to pay its bills. That’s a serious problem, and Gutheil plans to hold a special meeting.
Gutheil had known in advance that board members Tim Carota and Nick Bodkin, who is traveling, would not be able to attend the meeting. But he had expected new board member Joe Orlow to attend. Orlow was mayor prior to Gutheil and knows the board meeting schedule.
Gutheil sent out an email, asking board members to say when they could attend a meeting this week. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not gotten any responses.
“I want to pay our bills on time,” he said. “And we’ve got business. We’ve got that request for that 5K run that’s Saturday.”
But his hands are tied if two board members can’t meet with him.
“I’m looking at the law, but I don’t think I can pay the bills without a resolution,” he said.
