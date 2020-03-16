South Glens Falls declares state of emergency

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The village of South Glens Falls on Monday declared a State of Emergency "due to the threat that COVID-19 poses to the health and welfare of the village of South Glens Falls residents, visitors and employees," according to a news release from Mayor Harry Gutheil Jr.

This declaration means that Village Hall and all village buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

The spring water and sewer bill payments should be left in the dropbox in front of the Village Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to pay by mail with a check or money order, Gutheil said.

Future Village Board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. by call-in: You may join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by going to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/202486229. You can also dial in using your phone: 1-872-240-3412, access code 202-486-229.

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/202486229.

Meetings will be recorded and posted online. The public is free to submit comments by email relative to any agenda item, Gutheil stated.

All zoning and planning board meetings and workshops are canceled until further notice.

The village offices and the Public Works and Police Departments will continue to operate, Gutheil stated. The village office can be contacted at 518-793-1455.

