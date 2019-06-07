SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The suddenly closed convenience store next to ClearView Motel is going to reopen, the new owner confirmed Friday.
Raj Arora of Waterford, previously referred to in court documents as Raj Gandhi, has also cleared out any old food from the building.
When he unlocked the door, there was one pleasant surprise: The deli was completely bare.
When the store was unexpectedly closed in 2015, all of the deli meat and cheese was left to rot. Then-owner Navjeet Chawla had to spend days scouring the deli before he could reopen.
“He did throw it out this time,” Arora said. “It’s all clean.”
He found moldy bread, and he found old meat in a refrigerator in the back room. He removed all of it.
Now he is getting bank financing for the business. He will apply for a liquor license and a license to sell New York Lottery tickets. Then he will reopen.
“In the next couple months,” he estimated.
He may rename the store as well.
Arora was able to take ownership of the building from Chawla after a protracted legal fight.
The two men are friends who both used to live in India.
Arora loaned Chawla $269,000, with the understanding that he would take over the business after getting his green card.
He ran the store at one point, under Chawla’s name, but his green card application was denied. He was also unhappy with the profit at the store, he said in court documents. So he asked for his money back. The dispute went to court.
New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Nolan Jr. determined in 2015 that, after considering the proceeds from the time Arora ran the store, Chawla owed Arora $186,000, plus interest.
Chawla filed for bankruptcy and argued the debt should be discharged. Arora fought back through lawyers, who said Chawla had committed fraud in his dealings with Arora. That is one of the few arguments that can keep a debt from being discharged in bankruptcy.
In court, Chawla admitted to receiving money from Arora “in trust,” pending Arora’s green card application, investing it without permission and then not returning it when Arora asked for it.
He was ordered on March 29 to turn the store over to Arora. Chawla had 30 days to turn it over, but he sold the gas at his Sunoco gas station quickly by offering a price much lower than the surrounding stations. He also offered sales in the store. Then he canceled his Lottery system and closed the store on Saturday, April 13.
