SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The convenience store that closed more than seven months ago is finally set to reopen.
It will open around Christmas, said new owner Raj Arora of Waterford.
He has been cleaning up the store while waiting for his liquor license and permit to sell state Lottery tickets. Those are crucial to the store turning a profit, he said. The lights have been on at the store recently, leading residents to anticipate that it will reopen soon. It is a local favorite, known for having the cheapest gasoline and good sub sandwiches at a price that competes with the nearby Subway.
Long-term residents at the Clearview Motel, which is next door, have often found jobs working at the store. They’re eager for it to reopen too.
Arora took control of the store in April after a protracted legal battle with Navjeet Chawla, the former owner. But he could not immediately reopen because he did not have the appropriate licenses and permits.
Arora and Chawla were friends when they both grew up in India.
You have free articles remaining.
Chawla got a green card first and moved to the United States.
Arora loaned Chawla $269,000 for an investment in the United States. Chawla invested it in the store, without permission. But then he told Arora about it and they agreed that when Arora received a green card, he could take over the business.
Arora ran the store at one point, using Chawla’s name so that he could sell alcohol and Lottery tickets, but his green card application was denied. He was also unhappy with the profit at the store, he said in court documents. So he asked for his money back. The dispute went to court.
State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Nolan Jr. determined in 2015 that, after considering the proceeds from the time Arora ran the store, Chawla owed Arora $186,000 plus interest.
Chawla filed for bankruptcy instead of paying. In court, he argued he didn’t have the cash, so he was ordered to turn over the store to Arora. He closed the store on April 13 and gave it to Arora, who has spent the rest of the year getting everything set up to reopen it in his own name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.