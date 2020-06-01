South Glens Falls considering another well

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The village just finished putting in a new well, but now officials are considering a second one to keep up with demand during hot summers with limited rain.
“Most likely we’ll be putting in a second well,” Mayor Harry Gutheil said. “And it may be a little larger.”
The new well water tests were finished late last week and it could produce up to 50,000 gallons a day.
The village has a deep well that could meet its needs, but it draws sulfur water. Years ago, village officials decided not to buy a bubbler that would remove the sulfur, but would require expertise and chemicals that a small department might struggle to manage.
Gutheil is opposed to water restrictions, which previous village officials used to keep demand below the maximum output of the village’s springs. He has generally taken the perspective that the town can supply water to the village when its springs can’t keep up. But he changed his thoughts after a dispute flared up last week.
The village bought 100,000 gallons from the town over the course of 24 hours, beginning Thursday. Then it quickly started using a new well it had drilled, while town leaders worked on drafting an official intermunicipal agreement to buy water.
The first draft proposed selling water at $4 per 1,000 gallons, which is more than the town pays in its regular contract with Queensbury for water. It is what water district 6 pays, but it is higher than the $3.25 price the village paid for water from the town two years ago.
Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz defended the price, saying the town is already using all of the water capacity it bought from Queensbury and must buy more from the Saratoga County Water Authority every year. To meet the village’s needs, the town might have to buy more water from Queensbury, which comes at a higher cost.
But Gutheil was taken aback.
“None of that was shared with us. (The price) came as a complete surprise to us,” he said. “In light of this draft contract we’ve just received, we’ll probably be putting in a second well. I think we will be self-sufficient.”
Kusnierz said he was surprised, too, by the village’s request for up to 800,000 gallons a day. That’s generally the amount the entire village uses in a day.
While Gutheil said that could only happen in an emergency that made the entire aquifer inaccessible, Kusnierz took the request at face value.
“We are over our threshold right now,” he said, noting that town can get 1.25 million gallons from Queensbury every day. Last week, the town used an average of 1.4 million gallons a day. To make ends meet, the town bought water from Saratoga County.
The town has a contract to buy 100,000 gallons a day. They’re currently buying 200,000 to 300,000 gallons a day. The water department watches the figures closely.
“There’s (price) escalators if we go above. Our average has to go below a certain amount. … We stay under in the winter months so we have some cushion in the summer months without blowing our average,” he said.
But all that means there’s not a lot left to help the village.
In fact, the water usage is so tight that Kusnierz is also negotiating to buy about $100,000 in additional water capacity for the town from Queensbury. That usage isn’t for the village — it’s for the Route 9 corridor.
“Now we’re looking to grow our commercial corridor,” Kusnierz said. “We need to have the foresight and planning to get that capacity in place.”
The buy-in doesn’t mean the town has to use the water. When it uses it, it pays for it. But it is cheaper to have the capacity available than to pay the penalty for using more water than the contract allows.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.