South Glens Falls considering another well

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The village just finished putting in a new well, but now officials are considering a second one to keep up with demand during hot summers with limited rain.

“Most likely we’ll be putting in a second well,” Mayor Harry Gutheil said. “And it may be a little larger.”

The new well water tests were finished late last week and it could produce up to 50,000 gallons a day.

The village has a deep well that could meet its needs, but it draws sulfur water. Years ago, village officials decided not to buy a bubbler that would remove the sulfur, but would require expertise and chemicals that a small department might struggle to manage.

Gutheil is opposed to water restrictions, which previous village officials used to keep demand below the maximum output of the village’s springs. He has generally taken the perspective that the town can supply water to the village when its springs can’t keep up. But he changed his thoughts after a dispute flared up last week.

The village bought 100,000 gallons from the town over the course of 24 hours, beginning Thursday. Then it quickly started using a new well it had drilled, while town leaders worked on drafting an official intermunicipal agreement to buy water.