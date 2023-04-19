SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center and South Glens Falls Boy Scout Troup 99 are coordinating an “Earth Day Clean-Up” on Saturday.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon in honor of Earth Day. Staff, volunteers, and community members will beautify the Moreau Community Center at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls, and also walk through the village picking up trash. Yard signs reading “Please #DontTrashSGF” will be placed at serviced locations. Volunteers are encouraged to register. Refreshments will be provided before and after the event.

“We love our community and are committed to helping it be the best for all our citizens,” said the center’s Executive Director Donna Nichols in a news release. “We are so happy to be partnering with Boy Scout Troup 99 for this annual community event. We are thankful for the community’s support to help South Glens Falls continue to be a beautiful place to live and hope many more will join us this year — families, organizations, and businesses.”

Sponsors for the event are Hannaford of South Glens Falls and Comfort Mechanics LLC.