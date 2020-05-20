South Glens Falls budget stays under cap

During her presentation to the board, Superintendent Kristine Orr focused on students' safety and mental health struggles. Mental health will be an important issue if and when students return to school in the fall after a disrupted spring.

“Some kids will need to work things out when they return,” Orr said.

To that end, the budget includes security window fil; safety measures in regard to reopening, such as PPE; the creation of a sensory room at one elementary school; open circle work for social emotional support of the kindergarten-5th grade students; and a high school social worker.

“Because we want to be conscientious to the budget, we’ll be adding (social workers) slowly,” Orr said.

Among other things the budget proposes are the reallocation of elementary positions to create new STEM opportunities, drama club support and a maintenance mechanic.

The budget is taking $1,624,000 from its fund balance.

There is one special proposition for the purchase of six new buses. There are also three board members running for re-election to three-year terms: Christine Dawson, William Elder and Lisa Hogan.

