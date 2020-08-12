You have permission to edit this article.
South Glens Falls beginning water system upgrade project
South Glens Falls beginning water system upgrade project

Water tower

The 1-million-gallon water tower behind South Glens Falls Village Hall. The village is starting construction this week on its estimated $3.6 million water upgrade project, and some of the work includes rehabilitating the water tower.

 Post-Star file photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The village is starting construction work this week on its estimated $3.6 million water upgrade project, Mayor Harry Gutheil said Tuesday.

The project is funded in part through a $1.62 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant, a $919,560 Community Development Block Grant and a New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. drinking water loan.

Work includes rehabilitating the village's 1-million-gallon water tower, installing carbon filtration and replacing water mains on Haviland Avenue and Wilson Avenue between Prospect Street and Main Street.

Work will continue through November. During the time, the water storage tank is offline and all village water customers are encouraged to conserve water use, Gutheil said in a news release.

"Interruption in water service is not anticipated and customers are asked to call Village Hall if they have any questions," Gutheil said. 

The village also has a sewer project ongoing.

About 10,000 feet of sewer line has been inspected by closed-circuit TV. The project includes repairing, replacing or lining sewer mains, repairing manholes and upgrading and rehabilitating the pump station.

Some repairs have been started and some of the contracts awarded.

The project is estimated at $2 million, and the village has a $500,000 grant and is eligible for zero interest financing, according to Gutheil.

