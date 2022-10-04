South and Elm Street DRI projects given the green light

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday approved Bonacio Construction and Spring City Development Group's project for new residential and commercial buildings on South and Elm streets.

Lawrence Novik, director of business development for Bonacio Construction, said the project will be split into two phases.

Phase one includes redeveloping the former incubator building at 36 Elm St., Sandy's Clam Bar at 40 South St. and the old Hot Shots building at 45 South St. for mixed use.

This phase will begin as soon as this winter and is expected to last 12 months. Novik said the project will not interfere with the farmers market once the next market season starts.

Phase two will construct a new 68-unit workforce development housing complex at 31 South St., which will wrap around Elm Street.

"Our goal is to work with the city. Obviously we don't have control over the new pavilion facility, but we want to work with the facility to make sure the farmers market is well accommodated for the following summer of 2024, and will not move over to that site until then," Novik said.

The current home of the farmers market is the South Street pavilion parking lot, where an additional mixed-use development building will be constructed.

The two new buildings will be made up of 75 residential units and roughly 5,700 square feet of commercial space.

In a previous Planning Board meeting, the board had declared itself as the lead agency for the state-required environmental review of the downtown project.

The review is required by the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which requires state and local governments to look at environmental impacts and economic and social factors equally during the decision-making process.

The board had approving a negative declaration, saying the project would not have any adverse effects on the surrounding environment, area drinking water supplies, air pollution and more.