South African COVID variant found in NYS

The South African COVID variant, which is somewhat resistant to current vaccines, is in New York State.
A Nassau County resident had the variant, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The resident’s COVID test was checked randomly for the variant at Opentrons Labworks Inc's Pandemic Response Lab, a commercial lab in New York City. The results were verified at a state lab, the Wadsworth Center, in Albany.
However, the statewide positivity rate is now below 3% for the first time since Nov. 23, when the holiday surge began. Cuomo said he would continue to relax economic restrictions.
"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," he said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."
Abraham Wing closed
The Glens Falls Common School District will be closed Monday with no virtual classes after two people in the Abraham Wing community tested positive for coronavirus during the winter break. Both people were in the building on Friday, Feb. 12, and many faculty and staff had close contact with them. School is delayed until Tuesday because so many faculty and staff are quarantined. Monday will be a superintendent’s conference day.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,631 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 2,464 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 103 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. Two people were discharged and one was admitted since Saturday, for a net reduction of one. One patient is in critical condition, and four are moderately ill, as are two people who are not hospitalized. All of the new cases come from community exposures, particularly in workplaces, with several clusters of employees getting ill this week, Warren County said.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,009 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 14 recoveries, for a total of 1,885 recoveries. There are 88 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, the same as Saturday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 44 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that seven people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 196 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3%, which kept the weekly average at 2.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Statewide, 6,610 people tested positive for the virus, a decreased positive test rate of 2.99%, the lowest the state has seen since Nov. 23. A total of 5,764 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday and 75 people died.
