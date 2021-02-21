South African COVID variant found in NYS

The South African COVID variant, which is somewhat resistant to current vaccines, is in New York State.

A Nassau County resident had the variant, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The resident’s COVID test was checked randomly for the variant at Opentrons Labworks Inc's Pandemic Response Lab, a commercial lab in New York City. The results were verified at a state lab, the Wadsworth Center, in Albany.

However, the statewide positivity rate is now below 3% for the first time since Nov. 23, when the holiday surge began. Cuomo said he would continue to relax economic restrictions.

"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," he said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."

Abraham Wing closed