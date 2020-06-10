Sources: US-Canada border to be closed into July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian officials are finalizing a plan to extend the closure of the border between the two countries into July, sources on both sides of the border confirmed on Wednesday.

The pending but all-but-certain decision — which the Reuters news service first reported Tuesday night — means that Buffalo residents who travel north to summer cottages or for other reasons will likely not be able to do so for several weeks. It also means that Buffalo-area businesses that rely in part on Canadian customers will have to go at least several more weeks without them.

Officials on both sides of the border said the border closure has been an effective tool in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With COVID-19 cases concentrated in the heavily populated provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and U.S. cases spiking in Washington and some other states, officials said it's too soon to broadly loosen the travel restrictions between the two countries.