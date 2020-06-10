Sources: US-Canada border to be closed into July

WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian officials are finalizing a plan to extend the closure of the border between the two countries into July, sources on both sides of the border confirmed on Wednesday.
The pending but all-but-certain decision — which the Reuters news service first reported Tuesday night — means that Buffalo residents who travel north to summer cottages or for other reasons will likely not be able to do so for several weeks. It also means that Buffalo-area businesses that rely in part on Canadian customers will have to go at least several more weeks without them.
Officials on both sides of the border said the border closure has been an effective tool in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With COVID-19 cases concentrated in the heavily populated provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and U.S. cases spiking in Washington and some other states, officials said it's too soon to broadly loosen the travel restrictions between the two countries.
The two countries first agreed to ban nonessential travel between the two countries starting March 22. They extended the border closure for another month in mid-April, and in mid-May extended the shutdown to June 22. Officials said it's likely, but not certain, that the closure will be extended for another month and continue to be re-evaluated on a month-to-month basis.
That's bad news for Buffalo area hotels, shops and other businesses that depend heavily on Canadian visitors, said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
"Southern Ontario is one of our top feeder markets, and the extension of closing the border will have a huge negative impact on our overall tourism economy," Kaler said. "With Buffalo and our county beginning to reopen businesses, we really need those Canadian customers to start crossing the border as soon as possible to see overall profitability for our businesses and full employment of their staffs, which is what we are trying to get back to."
Word of the extended closure comes soon after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loosened the travel restrictions ever so slightly.
Starting Tuesday, Canada began allowing some close family members to reunite north of the border so long as they plan to quarantine for at least two weeks. The new policy defines immediate family as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or stepparents, and guardians or tutors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.