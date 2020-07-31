Sources: Essex County DA made call not to prosecute Cohoes officer

Sprague also stated, “The State Police /police agency investigate the cases and if an arrest is made it comes to my office for prosecution. We are separate entities. I do not have an investigative unit — we rely on police agencies. My office was never given a case that resulted in an arrest and being handled by my office. I have no further comment. I hope this helps clear up the confusion.”

On Tuesday, the Times Union emailed Sprague, asking if she had met with State Police on the matter, been aware of the incident or made a decision not to bring charges against McKown. She did not respond.

On Thursday, Sprague issued a news release to multiple outlets referencing the Times Union report, saying she believed it was necessary to respond to inquiries. Sprague said she and her top assistant met with State Police on June 10, and that her office made suggestions to State Police for steps they could take to substantiate any charge.