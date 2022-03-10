Souper Supper event postponed due to incoming snowstorm

HARTFORD — The Souper Supper event in town has been pushed back a week due to the snowy forecast.

The event will now begin on March 19. It will still take place at the Hartford United Methodist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. All children under the age of 5 get free admission.

The event will feature a variety of homemade soups. Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff announced on his Facebook that he will be making cream of rutabaga and carrot soups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0