 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Souper Supper event postponed due to incoming snowstorm

  • 0

HARTFORD — The Souper Supper event in town has been pushed back a week due to the snowy forecast.

The event will now begin on March 19. It will still take place at the Hartford United Methodist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. All children under the age of 5 get free admission. 

The event will feature a variety of homemade soups. Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff announced on his Facebook that he will be making cream of rutabaga and carrot soups. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why millions of genetically modified mosquitoes could be released across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News