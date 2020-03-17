Soup kitchen stops sit-down meals, still serving takeout

GLENS FALLS — Tuesday was the last sit-down meal the Open Door Mission will be serving for a while, and at noon, about 15 people were digging into the St. Patrick’s Day special: corned beef, cabbage and boiled potatoes, smeared with yellow mustard and complemented by a medley of raspberries, blackberries and grapes.

Cupcakes topped off the feast.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced the discontinuation of the sit-down meals, but the Open Door will continue to fill the nutritional if not the social needs of its clientele by offering to-go meals.

The to-go meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — will be handed out each day between noon and 1 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 47 Lawrence St. People can pick up one, two or three prepared meals or collect food to prepare at home.

“We’ll make sure each guest will get what they need,” said Kim Cook, CEO of the Open Door Mission. “We’re doing the best we can to keep those folks safe and healthy.”

Cook spoke Tuesday morning from her home, where she is staying because she is ill with flulike symptoms. But she expressed confidence she does not have COVID-19.

“I have not been tested but I haven’t shown symptoms that made that necessary,” she said.