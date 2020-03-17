Soup kitchen stops sit-down meals, still serving takeout

GLENS FALLS — Tuesday was the last sit-down meal the Open Door Mission will be serving for a while, and at noon, about 15 people were digging into the St. Patrick’s Day special: corned beef, cabbage and boiled potatoes, smeared with yellow mustard and complemented by a medley of raspberries, blackberries and grapes.
Cupcakes topped off the feast.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced the discontinuation of the sit-down meals, but the Open Door will continue to fill the nutritional if not the social needs of its clientele by offering to-go meals.
The to-go meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — will be handed out each day between noon and 1 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 47 Lawrence St. People can pick up one, two or three prepared meals or collect food to prepare at home.
“We’ll make sure each guest will get what they need,” said Kim Cook, CEO of the Open Door Mission. “We’re doing the best we can to keep those folks safe and healthy.”
Cook spoke Tuesday morning from her home, where she is staying because she is ill with flulike symptoms. But she expressed confidence she does not have COVID-19.
“I have not been tested but I haven’t shown symptoms that made that necessary,” she said.
She is well stocked with food and emergency supplies at home, she said.
At the soup kitchen, a tub of soapy water was set up for hand-washing at the start of the food line, followed by a container of hand sanitizer.
The soup kitchen crowd chatted familiarly on Tuesday as they wolfed down the meal.
Dave Krugman, long hair flowing down from either side of his beret, said the crowd at the Open Door is “very diverse.”
“You never know who will walk through the door,” he said.
Kevin B., who didn’t want to give his last name, said he’s seen a lot of coronavirus coverage on TV but was not worried about it.
“I’m 57. It only affects people over 60,” he said.
“That’s false,” Krugman said.
He’s healthy, Kevin said.
“I try to stay that way, but it’s hard sometimes,” he said, patting his belly.
Open Door Mission also runs a Code Blue cold weather shelter and a year-round shelter at 226 Warren St. Only staff, scheduled volunteer workers and residents are being allowed in, to restrict contact to as small a circle as possible, Cook said.
“We serve a really vulnerable population,” she said, and any workers who are feeling sick — “If you have so much as a sniffle” — are being told to stay home.
Attendance at the soup kitchen is around 1,600 a month, Cook said. The year-round shelter has an average of 14 overnight residents, and the Code Blue shelter around 20, she said.
Tuesday afternoon, Cook took part in a conference call with Robert Marbut, director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, along with representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and other homeless agency administrators.
She believes many more people will be looking for food in the coming months. The mission's pantry is well-stocked now, she said, but she is asking local groups to help provide items for take-home meals.
"We are here to serve every day. This situation is unlike anything we've seen before but Open Door staff are committed to meeting the most urgent needs in our community with love and compassion," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.