Soup kitchen in Glens Falls opens doors for pandemic-protocol Thanksgiving meals

Instead, those in need lined up outside the organization’s soup kitchen, where they stood 6 feet apart and wore masks in compliance with the state’s COVID-19-safety protocols.

Just two people were allowed inside at a time, and everyone’s temperature was taken before they were served.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t sit down and have a dinner this year — we really thought we could up until the last minute,” Cook said.

Still, the kitchen was bustling with activity, with half a dozen volunteers serving food, bagging meals and working over hot stoves to keep up with demand. Some volunteers were seen carrying uncooked turkeys while others scurried to and from the kitchen with trays full of sweet potatoes and stuffing.

Cook said the need for services has increased by 300% since the pandemic hit. Volunteers have also been in short supply as many have simply stopped volunteering over safety concerns associated with the virus.

The Open Door Mission normally has over 500 volunteers a year, but has been operating with just 140 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We could always use more volunteers,” Cook said.

But inside, everyone appeared in good spirits.