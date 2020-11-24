Soup kitchen in Glens Falls opens doors for pandemic-protocol Thanksgiving meals

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in nearly nine months, patrons were allowed inside the Open Door Mission’s soup kitchen on Lawrence Street, where they received a helping of all the classic Thanksgiving fixings.
A small group of volunteers prepared and distributed more than 100 meals, thanks in part to a donation from Essity, a hygiene and health company based in Stockholm, which provided enough food to prepare more than 600 meals on behalf of its 309 employees in South Glens Falls.
“We have had so much community support just in general for Thanksgiving and for the holidays,” said Kim Cook, president of the Open Door Mission. “We just couldn’t do this without business partners like Essity.”
Cook said the nonprofit organization will distribute about 1,600 meals this holiday season.
Tuesday marked the first time that patrons have been allowed inside the soup kitchen since the pandemic took root in the state back in March. The organization has been operating by appointment-only, with meals being distributed outdoors.
Under normal circumstances, the Open Door Mission would host a large community buffet-style feast on Thanksgiving, where anyone in need of a meal could show up for a plate of turkey, stuffing and sweet potatoes.
But the COVID-19 pandemic simply didn’t allow for that this year.
Instead, those in need lined up outside the organization’s soup kitchen, where they stood 6 feet apart and wore masks in compliance with the state’s COVID-19-safety protocols.
Just two people were allowed inside at a time, and everyone’s temperature was taken before they were served.
“We were disappointed that we couldn’t sit down and have a dinner this year — we really thought we could up until the last minute,” Cook said.
Still, the kitchen was bustling with activity, with half a dozen volunteers serving food, bagging meals and working over hot stoves to keep up with demand. Some volunteers were seen carrying uncooked turkeys while others scurried to and from the kitchen with trays full of sweet potatoes and stuffing.
Cook said the need for services has increased by 300% since the pandemic hit. Volunteers have also been in short supply as many have simply stopped volunteering over safety concerns associated with the virus.
The Open Door Mission normally has over 500 volunteers a year, but has been operating with just 140 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We could always use more volunteers,” Cook said.
But inside, everyone appeared in good spirits.
“I’ll have a little bit of everything,” one man said, his face obscured by a scarf.
“Happy Thanksgiving,” he added, as he left the warmth of the soup kitchen for the chilly afternoon air.
He was quickly replaced by another man, in a red jacket, who had his eyes on the stuffing.
“They haven’t been in this dining room since March,” Cook said. “To have them come in and have a little more time with staff is important.”
To learn more about the Open Door Mission or to volunteer, visit the organization’s website at www.opendoor-ny.org.
