'Somewhere between hello and goodbye': Lake George awards 67 diplomas

LAKE GEORGE — Kaylie Morton walked through a glass corridor at Lake George High School on Saturday morning, her graduation gown draped over one arm.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said to classmate Lia Cardone, walking next to her.
They were just two of the 67 seniors who graduated from Lake George Jr./Sr. High School on Saturday morning during the school’s 70th commencement program since the school district centralized in 1951.
The theme of the graduation ceremony was “Somewhere Between Hello and Goodbye,” and honor students took turns conjuring up memories from kindergarten through senior year.
“We learned a lot about chocolate milk in fifth grade,” Alice Fox reminded her classmates.
“Oh my gosh, the infamous chocolate milk essay,” Demeter Burns recalled.
Honor students Madeleine Biles and Carson Bruening spoke about the middle school years, locker combinations, senior sledding and mocktail hour at prom.
“Crying your way out of a speeding ticket is a real thing,” Biles said, “I would know. Sorry Mom.”
“It’s only speeding if you get caught,” Bruening added.
Rachel Jaeger recalled a senior year of championships, school musicals, concerts, AP exams and homework, as well as masks, social distancing and remote learning.
Madeline Gorey told her classmates that this is a time for happy tears.
“Goodbye to Lake George High School,” Gorey said. “We might be saying goodbye for now, but we aren’t saying goodbye forever. We’ll all see each other again, somewhere between hello and goodbye.”
Principal Francis Cocozza walked among the graduates as he talked about their unconventional school year during the pandemic.
“Somewhere between hello and goodbye, you all figured it out. No matter what was going on, you focused on hope, love, peace, kindness, gratitude, happiness,” Cocozza said, “laughter, appreciation, joy, creativity, comfort, optimism. You focused on each other, and you focused on your friendships.”
The students taught the school staff to look at the brighter side of things, Cocozza said.
“No matter how tough things get, shed the fear, shed the insecurity,” he said, “and, occasionally, take a look around. Everything’s all right. And after every single thing that has occurred, what’s left in your heart, what’s left in your heart is pure gold.”
Superintendent Lynne Rutnik told graduates that the Class of 2021 exceeded her expectations. She gave students an anchor bracelet as a graduation gift.
An anchor, she said, symbolizes consistent strength, water, confidence, stability, good luck and hope.