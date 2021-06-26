'Somewhere between hello and goodbye': Lake George awards 67 diplomas

Madeline Gorey told her classmates that this is a time for happy tears.

“Goodbye to Lake George High School,” Gorey said. “We might be saying goodbye for now, but we aren’t saying goodbye forever. We’ll all see each other again, somewhere between hello and goodbye.”

Principal Francis Cocozza walked among the graduates as he talked about their unconventional school year during the pandemic.

“Somewhere between hello and goodbye, you all figured it out. No matter what was going on, you focused on hope, love, peace, kindness, gratitude, happiness,” Cocozza said, “laughter, appreciation, joy, creativity, comfort, optimism. You focused on each other, and you focused on your friendships.”

The students taught the school staff to look at the brighter side of things, Cocozza said.

“No matter how tough things get, shed the fear, shed the insecurity,” he said, “and, occasionally, take a look around. Everything’s all right. And after every single thing that has occurred, what’s left in your heart, what’s left in your heart is pure gold.”

Superintendent Lynne Rutnik told graduates that the Class of 2021 exceeded her expectations. She gave students an anchor bracelet as a graduation gift.