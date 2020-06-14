You are the owner of this article.
Some youth sports to resume July 6
Some youth sports to resume July 6

The Dome

The Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury has been preparing to hold youth sports programs this summer. They can start July 6, but only for "low-risk" sports.

 Post-Star file photo

Youth sports are coming back - with limitations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that "low-risk youth sports" can open on July 6 in regions that are in Phase 3.

The Capital Region is on track to reach Phase 3 before that date.

Only two spectators will be allowed per child.

Low-risk sports were defined as baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Soccer and football, two major sports that often start in August, were not on the list. Both involve contact, and it would be difficult to maintain the six-foot social distance that is required in any situation in which people cannot wear masks.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

