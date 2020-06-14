Some youth sports to resume July 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Youth sports are coming back - with limitations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that "low-risk youth sports" can open on July 6 in regions that are in Phase 3.

The Capital Region is on track to reach Phase 3 before that date.

Only two spectators will be allowed per child.

Low-risk sports were defined as baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Soccer and football, two major sports that often start in August, were not on the list. Both involve contact, and it would be difficult to maintain the six-foot social distance that is required in any situation in which people cannot wear masks.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.