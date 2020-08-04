Some wonder why Take a Bite had to be canceled

Food truck fairs at Shirt Factory returning as drive-thru events The food truck corral, held Thursday nights at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, is returning late in May but as a pre-order, pre-pay and drive-thru event.

He reached out to the county earlier this year, seeking guidance on how to host the food truck festival, and he encouraged the Collaborative to do the same.

"To my mind, they were going to have all the proper social distancing and whatnot in place to make this happen," Unkauf said. "They were going to change the event in a major way."

Mayor Dan Hall said the two events were seeking different things.

The Food Truck Corral, he said, sought permission for a take-out festival, while Take a Bite was seeking permission to host hundreds of diners at tables set up throughout downtown.

"The takeout side of it is the way the Food Truck Corral is operating," Hall said.

Any large gatherings at The Shirt Factory would be a violation of the event's permit, he said.

As for Take a Bite, Hall said the plans, while good, did not do enough to address the state's ban on large gatherings.

"There's no way that there's not going to be more than 50 people in line," he said.

The Collaborative has also been forced to cancel Pet Fest, which was scheduled for Sept. 20, and is currently reassessing the feasibility of other popular events like Grandma's Table and Boo 2 You, which is scheduled to take place this year on Halloween.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

