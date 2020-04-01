Some weekly newspapers cut staff, as others hold tight awaiting federal aid

At a time when the public is clamoring for news more than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, area media companies are having to lay off staff because of falling advertising revenue.
Saratoga Today, a free weekly publication, has laid off a newsroom employee, graphic designer and an administrator, according to Chad Beatty, publisher and editor.
Beatty said ad revenues have taken a hit because of the closure of businesses and suspension of public gatherings.
“All of our small locally owned and operated shops — which we rely on, which are sort of the lifeblood of a local newspaper — they’re all shut down; so they have consequently stopped all their advertising,” he said.
The paper does not have any subscription revenues, according to Beatty.
“Everything we do is free to the public. We live and die by our advertising,” he said.
Beatty also has reduced the number of pages in the paper and cut the number of places where the paper is distributed, since those businesses are no longer open.
He said he is avoiding making deeper cuts as he waits for the loans that businesses can seek as part of the federal stimulus package to try to get to the other side of this crisis. The loans are forgiven for small businesses as long as the funds are being used to make payroll to retain staff and pay for overhead expenses such as rent.
Beatty is optimistic that business will come back.
“I think once this runs its course, the wheels of capitalism will have begun turning and the economy will take off,” he said.
Chronicle lays off staff for first time
The Chronicle in Glens Falls has had to lay off seven staff members and is printing fewer copies of the paper. About 15,000 copies of the last issue were printed compared with 25,000 or more for typical editions.
Editor Mark Frost did not return a message seeking comment, but said in his column in the March 26 edition that the paper had never laid off anyone in its 40-year history.
“For The Chronicle to have a chance at surviving, to hopefully bring these staffers back, we needed to cut costs hard and hugely and we’re not in balance yet,” Frost wrote.
March is a lean time of year of the paper, according to Frost, but production was almost done on a visitors guide that was set to be distributed in conjunction with the State Boys Basketball Tournament, which was canceled.
In addition, longtime News Editor Gordon Woodworth said he was leaving because “his heart is not in it,” Woodworth said in a text exchange with Frost.
Cutting publications
Elsewhere, The Daily Gazette has suspended publication of its weekly newspaper Your Clifton Park & Halfmoon, which is mailed free to households in those communities.
Gazette Editor Miles Reed did not return a message seeking comment. A note in the last issue said: “We are profoundly grateful for your readership through the years and we make this decision with deep regret, but continued publication is untenable.”
The note encouraged people to subscribe to the print or electronic editions of The Daily Gazette.
Some weeklies weathering the storm
However, not all weekly publications have had to cut staff.
“For us, it’s basically business as normal,” said Mark Vinciguerra, owner and publisher of Manchester Newspapers, which produces The Granville Sentinel and The Whitehall Times and other publications.
Vinciguerra said he has not laid off workers because he is also waiting on the aid from the federal stimulus bill to help weather the crisis.
“They’re rewarding you for keeping employees. Why would you not keep employees?” he said.
The company has about 44 employees.
In a recent cost-saving move unrelated to COVID-19, Vinciguerra said the company consolidated its off-site printing operations and now has its products printed at the Gazette in Schenectady.
In addition, the company has dropped its paywall on its website to provide updates to the public and is also doing more multimedia.
“The paywall is gone as of last week. You can fully access the website with no restrictions. We’re doing a lot of Facebook Live-type updates,” he said.
“It’s digital first,” he added.
Ashleigh Morris, owner and publisher of The Cambridge Eagle Press, said she also has not had job cuts. The paper has a staff of one employee and uses freelance contractors.
Morris said it is important that the public stay informed at a time of crisis, including highlighting local businesses and opportunities for people to help.
“We’re actually kind of making a push to get more community-oriented COVID-19 news out there and try to push to help our local economy as much as we can for the businesses that are still open,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
