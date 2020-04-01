Some weekly newspapers cut staff, as others hold tight awaiting federal aid

At a time when the public is clamoring for news more than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, area media companies are having to lay off staff because of falling advertising revenue.

Saratoga Today, a free weekly publication, has laid off a newsroom employee, graphic designer and an administrator, according to Chad Beatty, publisher and editor.

Beatty said ad revenues have taken a hit because of the closure of businesses and suspension of public gatherings.

“All of our small locally owned and operated shops — which we rely on, which are sort of the lifeblood of a local newspaper — they’re all shut down; so they have consequently stopped all their advertising,” he said.

The paper does not have any subscription revenues, according to Beatty.

“Everything we do is free to the public. We live and die by our advertising,” he said.

Beatty also has reduced the number of pages in the paper and cut the number of places where the paper is distributed, since those businesses are no longer open.