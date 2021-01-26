Some students return to Whitehall school as renovations progress ahead of schedule

Dee said he hopes that the wing will be available for all of the students to use by the end of March.

New windows have been installed in the cafeteria and vents installed. The space has been repainted and some finish work is left to be done.

The gymnasium has been stripped and bleachers removed, according to Dee. He said the contractor believes he may have all of the materials in the building by the end of the February to acclimate to the building’s humidity. At that point, the flooring can be installed.

The locker rooms have been nearly stripped and mold remediation is occurring.

At the senior high school wing, some new flooring has been installed. The walls have been replaced and mostly painted, new windows installed and heating system completed. Much more work needs to be done on the science labs.

Dee said he believes the senior high wing would be complete before the end of the school year. School officials initially did not think that they would get the junior high wing done before May and were uncertain whether the senior high wing would be done before the end of the year.