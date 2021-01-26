Some students return to Whitehall school as renovations progress ahead of schedule

WHITEHALL — Some students returned to Whitehall Junior-Senior High School last week — five months after a devastating flood ravaged the facilities in August.
Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee told the Board of Education on Monday that the district has allowed a small group of students to come back as rooms have been renovated.
“We’re very pleased to see students back in the building,” he said.
Dee said there are 35 students that are attending high school in person in the four classrooms of the 2006 wing. They started on Tuesday after the MLK Day holiday. Another 29 middle and high school students are using the elementary school space.
Renovations at the junior high school wing are completed with the exception of some windowsills and window treatments. Workers need to finish the hallways and load furniture back into the classrooms, according to Dee.
New windows have been installed in the junior high wing. Walls that were ripped down have been put back in. New flooring tile has been placed and is in the process of being sealed and polished.
New heating units have been installed, according to Dee.
Carpet has been put down in the library and furniture is ready to be loaded in.
Among the work left to complete is installing window treatments, moving furniture from the hallway back into classrooms and getting the floors polished.
Dee said he hopes that the wing will be available for all of the students to use by the end of March.
New windows have been installed in the cafeteria and vents installed. The space has been repainted and some finish work is left to be done.
The gymnasium has been stripped and bleachers removed, according to Dee. He said the contractor believes he may have all of the materials in the building by the end of the February to acclimate to the building’s humidity. At that point, the flooring can be installed.
The locker rooms have been nearly stripped and mold remediation is occurring.
At the senior high school wing, some new flooring has been installed. The walls have been replaced and mostly painted, new windows installed and heating system completed. Much more work needs to be done on the science labs.
Dee said he believes the senior high wing would be complete before the end of the school year. School officials initially did not think that they would get the junior high wing done before May and were uncertain whether the senior high wing would be done before the end of the year.
In addition, Dee provided some good news on the pool, which was also damaged in the flooding. He said that the transformer and the motors for the pool worked in a test, so the repairs will not be as extensive. The cost is about $35,000. The board can decide when they want to undertake those repairs.
Dee praised the staff for handling not only the changes with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the displacement by the flooding as well.
The Aug. 24 storm dumped as much as 6 inches of water on parts of Whitehall. There was standing water in every part of the junior-senior high school, ranging from a few inches to a few feet. The district had to switch to all-virtual learning for those students.
District still seeks insurance money
The district’s insurance company, New York School Insurance Reciprocal, had denied much of the school district’s claim because it determined the property damage is the result of flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.
It only agreed to pay $1.8 million.
The board in November hired the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Weisbrod, Matteis & Copley to obtain the funding school officials believe they are rightfully owed.
Dee said there are no updates on the matter. Fortunately, the district has so far been able to pay for the cost of the work with the existing insurance dollars, its fund balance and extra money left over from the ongoing capital project.
