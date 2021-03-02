Some Schermerhorn tenants want 'wear a mask' signs; landlord refuses to post signs

There are mask-up signs at apartment complexes throughout the region, but not at Richard Schermerhorn’s “active senior living” apartments.
Visitors to those apartments, for tenants age 55 and older, do not have to wear masks.
It’s bothering some tenants, who have asked the rental office to put up signs.
“I called the Schemerhorn office and asked if they could put up signs on all outside doors: 'Mask up or no entry' or something like that,” said tenant Kathleen Hanna of Queensbury. “They refused. I pointed out that this is a vulnerable population here. They said, well it isn’t assisted living, with a sarcastic tone.”
Operations Manager Maureen Dennis refused to discuss the policy and asked for an email with written questions. She did not respond to the email.
Hanna said she has been concerned about visitors.
“We’ve been extremely careful about wearing our masks at all times outside our apartment,” she said, adding that mask usage has grown over time and is nearly universal among tenants at her building now.
“My problem is that people come in here without wearing a mask. Adult children of some residents don’t wear masks in here and refuse to do so,” she said.
Schermerhorn owns about 40% of the senior living apartments in Warren County.
Other senior living community landlords are taking a different tack.
At Cedars Senior Living Community in Queensbury, signs requiring masks have been up since last spring.
“Right away, as soon as the guidance came out about masks, we were right on top of it,” said manager Kelly Tyler.
Director of Property Maintenance John Hunt also arranged with Warren County Health Services to run two vaccine clinics last month at the apartment complex.
“Everybody 70 and over could be vaccinated,” he said. The clinics vaccinated 60 residents, getting them both doses of the vaccine.
“It was very easy — clinics on-site allow very easy distribution of a shot and the senior citizens didn’t have to fight for a reservation online,” he said. “As you can imagine, seniors have trouble getting online to make appointments.”
But the complex has many residents younger than 70.
“We still have a chunk of residents unvaccinated,” he said. “We got about 50% or 60% of our residents vaccinated.”
That venture was the last time that Warren County ran a vaccine clinic for people older than 64. After that, state officials said pharmacies should vaccinate older people. Now the state is again giving county departments of health vaccine doses for that age group, but Warren County Health Services has not yet announced how it will distribute the vaccine.
At Village Green Apartments in Glens Falls, mask-up signs have also been up since last year. There, the community room is closed as well. At Cedars, the community rooms are open, but no more than four people can be in a room at once and they must stay 6 feet apart.
“We’re just following strictly CDC guidance,” Hunt said.
He is hoping that soon, vaccination will be widespread.
"Then we can revisit these rules," he said.
