Some Schermerhorn tenants want 'wear a mask' signs; landlord refuses to post signs

There are mask-up signs at apartment complexes throughout the region, but not at Richard Schermerhorn’s “active senior living” apartments.

Visitors to those apartments, for tenants age 55 and older, do not have to wear masks.

It’s bothering some tenants, who have asked the rental office to put up signs.

“I called the Schemerhorn office and asked if they could put up signs on all outside doors: 'Mask up or no entry' or something like that,” said tenant Kathleen Hanna of Queensbury. “They refused. I pointed out that this is a vulnerable population here. They said, well it isn’t assisted living, with a sarcastic tone.”

Operations Manager Maureen Dennis refused to discuss the policy and asked for an email with written questions. She did not respond to the email.

Hanna said she has been concerned about visitors.

“We’ve been extremely careful about wearing our masks at all times outside our apartment,” she said, adding that mask usage has grown over time and is nearly universal among tenants at her building now.

“My problem is that people come in here without wearing a mask. Adult children of some residents don’t wear masks in here and refuse to do so,” she said.