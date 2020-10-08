 Skip to main content
Some people still without power
Some people still without power

Storm damage

Williams Street in the village of Hudson Falls is blocked off with wires down on Wednesday afternoon after strong storms blew through the area with high winds.

 Greg Brownell

About 14,000 customers in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties remain without power on Thursday morning after strong storms with high winds downed trees and power lines.

The storm damage in Saratoga County was concentrated in the southern portion of the county, especially in Clifton Park and Halfmoon. A total of 13,682 National Grid customers remain without electricity.

Washington County had some reports of trees and wires down. Warren County had reports of damage in the Brant Lake and Chestertown areas.

Washington County had 243 National Grid customers without power and Warren County had 88.

There was no word on when power would be restored.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

