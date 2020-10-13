Some local residents experiencing 'long COVID'

Recovering from COVID-19 is not as clear-cut as it may sound.

While Warren County Health Services deems people recovered when they no longer have a fever and their other symptoms are improving, meaning that they are no longer contagious, some are still sick.

Residents have reported still feeling sick for weeks, and in some cases more than a month. The most common symptom: severe fatigue, which some residents have found to be so crippling that they can’t drag themselves back to work.

“Warren County has had a number of cases where those who became ill had symptoms that lingered for weeks, including one who is hospitalized now. Some have been ill for more than a month,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.

He said that in addition to fatigue, long-term symptoms described by residents included body aches and a persistent cough. Some have also had fevers for more than the two weeks generally described as the length of the illness, but residents who still have a fever are not considered to have recovered, he said.