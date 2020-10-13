Some local residents experiencing 'long COVID'

Recovering from COVID-19 is not as clear-cut as it may sound.
While Warren County Health Services deems people recovered when they no longer have a fever and their other symptoms are improving, meaning that they are no longer contagious, some are still sick.
Residents have reported still feeling sick for weeks, and in some cases more than a month. The most common symptom: severe fatigue, which some residents have found to be so crippling that they can’t drag themselves back to work.
“Warren County has had a number of cases where those who became ill had symptoms that lingered for weeks, including one who is hospitalized now. Some have been ill for more than a month,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
He said that in addition to fatigue, long-term symptoms described by residents included body aches and a persistent cough. Some have also had fevers for more than the two weeks generally described as the length of the illness, but residents who still have a fever are not considered to have recovered, he said.
Studies around the world have found the same thing: some people get “long COVID,” in which they are sick for months even though they no longer have a fever, are not contagious and pass a test that shows their immune systems have cleared the virus from their bodies.
Among them was Donita Wiley, who nursed sick patients during a coronavirus outbreak at Glens Falls Center. She caught the virus and was sick for six weeks, including 25 days in the hospital. After being discharged, it took her another three weeks to recover enough to come back to work, and even then she said she was exhausted all the time.
“It took all my energy,” she said of the virus.
She spoke before starting her first day back at work this summer.
Persistent, severe fatigue happens to more than half of all coronavirus patients, even if their infection was mild and they were not hospitalized, researchers in Dublin, Ireland, reported in September.
They studied 128 people, with the average age of 49, who had been deemed recovered from coronavirus for 10 weeks. Half of them had been hospitalized. But both the hospitalized and the sick-at-home groups equally described having severe fatigue that persisted at the 10-week mark. Overall, 52% of them said they were very fatigued.
While that study and others have been criticized as being too small, the United Kingdom announced findings from thousands of UK residents who voluntarily used the UK’s COVID Symptom Tracker App. Of those who caught the virus, 12% reported symptoms for more than 30 days. One in 200 people were still experiencing symptoms 90 days later.
Among COVID-positive patients who were hospitalized, but recovered and were discharged with a negative coronavirus test, the long-term impacts were much worse, according to an Italian study published in July in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
That study followed 143 patients who were discharged from one hospital. On average, each patient was hospitalized for 13 days, and 20% of them needed ventilation. The average age was 56.
Researchers evaluated each patient 60 days after their symptoms started. At that time, only 13% had no symptoms, while 55% had three or more symptoms. The most common problems were fatigue (53% of the patients) and labored breathing (43% of the patients). Researchers also determined that 44% of the patients had “worsened quality of life.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
