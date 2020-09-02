Some Landing employees who tested inconclusive stayed on duty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Landing had “seven or eight” workers test as inconclusive on routine COVID tests late last month, while two others tested positive, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The workers whose tests came back as inconclusive were retested. Some continued to work while they waited for their second test results to come in.

The residents who had contact with the two workers who tested positive have all tested negative so far, Warren County Health Services said Wednesday evening.

"There is no indication anyone else is ill in the facility," county spokesman Don Lehman said. "Warren County Health Services continues to communicate with the administration at this home regarding the next steps should there be additional positive tests."

Workers who tested as inconclusive are still worried.

Landing officials said some people who tested as “inconclusive” worked with the other two who tested positive. But all of those who tested as inconclusive have since tested negative on retests.

A Landing spokesman later said that only three people were inconclusive and two of them stayed home until their retest, while the third was approved to work because the person had previously had coronavirus.