Some in law enforcement worry that Floyd's death being hijacked for political purposes

The death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody, and the nationwide protests it has spawned, has placed a bright spotlight on policing and some sheriffs believe the movement is being hijacked for political purposes.
Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin is facing murder charges and three officers are facing accessory to murder charges for their role in the incident.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, president of the New York State Sheriff’s Association, said that the death of Floyd was senseless, shocking and “against everything we stand for, everything we train for and everything we demand and rightfully expect from our police officers.”
However, he also criticized those people who have “hijacked” Floyd’s death to commit looting and other lawless acts and elected officials who are seizing on the issue for political purposes in their speaking of “systemic racism” in police agencies.
“It is disgusting conduct, which itself fuels racism on all sides, and leads to worse, not better race relations in this country,” he said in a letter released Thursday. “Instead we would welcome them to engage with us in open and honest discussions on how we can enhance community relations while regaining the public’s trust in law enforcement through fact-based studies and training.”
Murphy said the inexcusable action of one police officer in Minneapolis cannot be used to label all cops as racist.
“Most police officers have shown more helpfulness, and personal compassion and kindness toward down-and-out citizens — black, brown, yellow or white — than have any of the self-righteous politicians and others who sow hatred and distrust of the police with their irresponsible rhetoric,” he said.
“Those politicians, when they finish their rants, can then go home to their mansions and comfortable homes, secure in the knowledge that the police officers which they just maligned will continue to do their duty to protect them and all the citizens of their communities, even though their job has been made doubly more difficult by race-baiting rhetoric,” he said.
He said the New York State Sheriff’s Association will work to strengthen ties between the Sheriff’s Offices and minority communities.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said Floyd’s death was “horrific.”
“Something like that sets law enforcement back several years. It tarnishes our reputation as well as diminishes the trust between law enforcement and the community.
LaFarr said he believes the key is for law enforcement officers to hold themselves accountable and when someone exercises poor judgment or makes a bad decision, to be transparent and not withhold it from the public.
LaFarr said he was encouraged by the Black Lives Matter rally and march on Friday in Glens Falls. The whole day was beautiful and participants were polite, respectful and kind. There were no arrests or issues.
The day was a powerful reminder that people believe that this is not just a national issue, but one that strikes close to home.
Jessica Wykes, of Hudson Falls, said she fears for her 14-year-old son, who is black, in his future interactions with law enforcement.
“I don’t think that’s right. I shouldn’t have to worry about him in this day and age,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
