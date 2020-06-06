Some in law enforcement worry that Floyd's death being hijacked for political purposes

Murphy said the inexcusable action of one police officer in Minneapolis cannot be used to label all cops as racist.

“Most police officers have shown more helpfulness, and personal compassion and kindness toward down-and-out citizens — black, brown, yellow or white — than have any of the self-righteous politicians and others who sow hatred and distrust of the police with their irresponsible rhetoric,” he said.

“Those politicians, when they finish their rants, can then go home to their mansions and comfortable homes, secure in the knowledge that the police officers which they just maligned will continue to do their duty to protect them and all the citizens of their communities, even though their job has been made doubly more difficult by race-baiting rhetoric,” he said.

He said the New York State Sheriff’s Association will work to strengthen ties between the Sheriff’s Offices and minority communities.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said Floyd’s death was “horrific.”

“Something like that sets law enforcement back several years. It tarnishes our reputation as well as diminishes the trust between law enforcement and the community.