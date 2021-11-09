Some Granville students learning remotely due to bus driver shortage

GRANVILLE — Some Granville students are learning from home for the rest of the week because of a lack of transportation staff.

Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl cited the uptick in COVID cases as the reason for the change in a letter to parents.

McGurl said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that students that can get a ride to school can attend in person and those that cannot will be on remote learning.

The hybrid learning started on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Friday. The school is closed on Thursday for Veterans Day.

In addition, McGurl said that families that lack a reliable internet connection can pick up a hot spot from the school.

Granville picked up five COVID cases on Monday — three students, one teacher and one staff member, according to the state database. There have been 11 cases in the past week and 59 since the start of the school year.

McGurl said on Tuesday that Granville is not alone in having difficulties finding bus drivers.

“As are many schools, we are constantly looking for drivers. The positions are and have been posted. We trying to obtain additional drivers and substitutes, from what appears to currently be a non-existent pool of candidates,” he said in an email.

The district anticipates returning to normal learning on Nov. 15. If not, officials would provide an additional notice to parents.

McGurl said the district is doing its best to keep students in the building for learning.

