Some Glens Falls city students can return to school next week

Glens Falls city school buildings are reopening next week, but only for kindergarten through sixth grade.

On Jan. 19, students in K-6 will return to in-person school, Superintendent Paul Jenkins announced on the school website Tuesday morning. School has been virtual since Christmas vacation ended.

Jenkins warned that the buildings will close again if the community does not take safety precautions.

“Please keep to your own home as much as possible, so we can stop the community spread of coronavirus. Do not gather. Do not socialize with neighbors. Do not travel,” he said.

If there are new coronavirus cases or increased quarantines among the elementary buildings, the district will “immediately revert to all-remote instruction,” he said. “Families should prepare now for that scenario.”

Students in grades seven through 12 will continue to learn virtually until at least Feb. 1, “in hopes that staffing levels and illness containment will allow us to get back in the classroom as soon as possible,” he said.

Every building in the district closed after 18 people were sickened due to a house party at the home of a Big Cross Street Elementary School reading teacher, April McClements.