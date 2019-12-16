Some Fort Ann residents to vote Tuesday on firefighter service award increases

FORT ANN — Registered voters who cast their ballots at the West Fort Ann firehouse have a special referendum on Tuesday regarding their fire districts.

The Pilot Knob Fire District and the West Fort Ann Fire District are seeking to give certain volunteer firefighters a stipend boost, increased incrementally from 2020 to 2022.

The stipends are part of the Length of Service Award Program, which gives qualified firefighters $480 per year. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in November that increases the program's maximum contribution per firefighter to $1,200.

Pilot Knob and West Fort Ann fire districts and looking to get to that full increase, with the $1,200 payment hitting eligible firefighters' pockets by 2023 for service in 2022.

According to the referendum, the total cost of the program in Pilot Knob would be $11,200 in 2020, $14,000 in 2021 and $16,800 in 2022.

In West Fort Ann, the total cost of the program would be $13,600 in 2020, $17,000 in 2021 and $20,400 in 2022.

The vote on the increases will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 49 Joe Green Road.

