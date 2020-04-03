Some district attorneys say bail reform changes don't go far enough

Some local district attorneys say the changes to the state’s bail reform laws do not go far enough, but are pleased that there were some modifications to last year’s controversial legislation, which eliminated cash bail for most crimes.
The changes, which are part of the state budget package that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Friday, added a dozen new crimes in which bail can be set, including sex trafficking offenses, money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree, child pornography, repeat offenders and crimes that result in death, according to a news release from the governor.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he is disappointed that there were not more substantial changes to the law.
“The changes they made to bail still don’t allow judges to exercise discretion when considering the risks posed to society and there is no ability to consider dangerousness,” he said.
Other states have provided this consideration.
Crime is up as a result of these changes, according to Jordan.
Jordan said there also was little relief from the requirements that evidence and documents be turned over to the defendant within a specified time period. The deadline was increased from 15 days to 20 days following a defendant’s arraignment if the person is not incarcerated, and from 15 to 35 days if the person is.
However, bail reform measures still do not address the core issue of providing time to resolve the case through plea bargain, according to Jordan.
Another positive change was to amend the requirement that an appearance ticket had to be issued within 20 days. In rural areas, criminal court only meets once a month. Under the revised law, the ticket can be issued for the next regularly scheduled court session.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he believes the modifications addressed some of the more egregious parts of last year’s legislation.
“I welcome the reforms that allow for discretion and common sense within the criminal justice system. Once again, as is always the case, we will adjust to the new laws and do everything in our power to implement them to prosecute crime and protect the interests of victims,” he said in an email.
Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said she has only seen limited information on the changes. It appears to be a slight improvement but falls significantly short of what should have been done.
“The entire criminal justice system was turned upside down overnight last year, and law enforcement has been scrambling to try and do all we can with our technology and staffing to try and comply with discovery demands,” she said in an email.
Sprague said she is glad to see that there are new crimes added to the list that can be considered for bail. However, the changes still fail to give judges the authority to review bail on case-by-case basis.
“There is nothing that provides discretion for judges to assess a defendant’s dangerousness or even the lack of ties to the community. That is directly connected to the very purpose of bail — to make sure the defendant reappears. This is unfortunate,” she said.
Sprague added that the $40 million in funding for district attorneys’ offices is still inadequate.
“The local taxpayers and counties will be burdened with any needs that arise that will require monetary assistance,” she said.
