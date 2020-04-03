Some district attorneys say bail reform changes don't go far enough

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some local district attorneys say the changes to the state’s bail reform laws do not go far enough, but are pleased that there were some modifications to last year’s controversial legislation, which eliminated cash bail for most crimes.

The changes, which are part of the state budget package that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Friday, added a dozen new crimes in which bail can be set, including sex trafficking offenses, money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree, child pornography, repeat offenders and crimes that result in death, according to a news release from the governor.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he is disappointed that there were not more substantial changes to the law.

“The changes they made to bail still don’t allow judges to exercise discretion when considering the risks posed to society and there is no ability to consider dangerousness,” he said.

Other states have provided this consideration.

Crime is up as a result of these changes, according to Jordan.