Some choose to wait out pandemic in New York City rather than escape upstate

She feels fine, and when she thought about coming home — about public transportation and the car ride from Albany to Washington County with whoever picked her up — she worried about being a carrier of the disease.

"I was talking with one of my co-workers, she went to Maryland right before they shut down everything, and I said, you know, I'm feeling good where I am. I don't want to accidentally bring it up," she said.

"I feel safe and secure here."

She has been working remotely from her apartment, where she has a roommate for some company, she said.

The usually busy streets, filled with eateries and galleries, are shuttered and quiet, but that has given her a new perspective when she goes out for walks.

"Usually, there are so many people on the street, I spend my time avoiding all the people — a swimming upstream kind of thing. Now I notice the streets and the buildings. It's more of a type of walk I'd be used to upstate.

"There definitely is a dramatic difference," she said. "Usually, if you're walking in the city and there's suddenly no one around, you get worried. Now it's good."