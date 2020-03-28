Some choose to wait out pandemic in New York City rather than escape upstate

Local communities have been urging owners of second homes and others who come north from the New York City area to self-quarantine to make sure they don't carry COVID-19 from the downstate hotspot and spread it here.
Meanwhile, some downstate residents who could escape to this area are choosing instead to wait out the pandemic in the eye of the storm.
Hannah DeGarmo, who lives in Brooklyn but grew up in Shushan, has chosen to stay in the city even though her parents urged her to come home.
DeGarmo, 24, is a filmmaker and marketer who works for Dynamic Forms Inc., a dance and education nonprofit organization on the lower East Side of Manhattan. Her parents, Todd and Nancy, are longtime residents of Shushan and Todd DeGarmo works as the director of the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.
Nancy, especially, was insistent Hannah get out of Brooklyn for the relative safety of rural Washington County, Todd said, and he wanted her home, too.
"What she said to us was, 'That's a stupid idea. Not that you guys are old and decrepit, but you are in that risk category,'" Todd said.
So instead of hiding out in Shushan, Hannah decided to hunker down in Greenpoint, a traditional Polish neighborhood that has become trendy in recent years.
She feels fine, and when she thought about coming home — about public transportation and the car ride from Albany to Washington County with whoever picked her up — she worried about being a carrier of the disease.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was talking with one of my co-workers, she went to Maryland right before they shut down everything, and I said, you know, I'm feeling good where I am. I don't want to accidentally bring it up," she said.
"I feel safe and secure here."
She has been working remotely from her apartment, where she has a roommate for some company, she said.
The usually busy streets, filled with eateries and galleries, are shuttered and quiet, but that has given her a new perspective when she goes out for walks.
"Usually, there are so many people on the street, I spend my time avoiding all the people — a swimming upstream kind of thing. Now I notice the streets and the buildings. It's more of a type of walk I'd be used to upstate.
"There definitely is a dramatic difference," she said. "Usually, if you're walking in the city and there's suddenly no one around, you get worried. Now it's good."
She likes to get out in the air, and if she stays away from the parks and the main thoroughfares, she can avoid getting too close to other people, she said.
She's able to keep in touch with family and friends upstate through social media and other Internet apps that help make the isolation bearable.
"It's definitely nice to be able to utilize technology," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.