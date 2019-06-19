SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A few area schools are departing from the traditional graduation weekend this year to free up parents and students' celebration plans and, in one case, to avoid a scheduling conflict.
South Glens Falls Central School District is experimenting with permanently changing the date of its graduation ceremony depending on how well it is received this year.
District Superintendent Kristine Orr said her district has always shared the graduation setup with Queensbury Union Free School District at Cool Insuring Arena, with Queensbury's commencement on a Friday night and South Glens Falls' ceremony on the Saturday morning after.
However, Orr said the district wants to switch it up and has moved the ceremony to the night of Thursday, June 27, to free up graduates and their families' weekend.
“It was more of ‘Does our community favor having the whole weekend for graduation events?’ and we’ll get feedback this year and decide if we’re going to go ahead and keep it on Thursday night or move it back to Saturday," Orr said.
The late date for graduations this year is due to the Regents testing schedule, which does not fully wrap up until Tuesday.
Ticonderoga Central School District has moved its ceremony a full week ahead of most districts, to this Saturday, and district Superintendent John McDonald said the change was made because the last weekend of June was simply too late.
"To ask the kids to graduate on June 29th is kind of ridiculous if you ask me," McDonald said.
He said students in his district will already be finished with everything nearly a full week before the last weekend in June, when most other schools are having their ceremonies.
Parents were also a consideration for McDonald, who said several had voiced concerns about having to plan graduation events around the Fourth of July holiday.
Regents testing is scheduled to run fairly late again next year, so the district is already considering moving its ceremony up a week for the Class of 2020 as well, according to McDonald.
Schuylerville Central School District also has its graduation ceremony slotted for this Saturday, but the district's chief information officer, Stacey Rice, said it was simply a scheduling conflict.
The district normally has its ceremony at the Saratoga Springs City Center, but the facility was already booked for Saturday, June 29, the weekend that students from most other districts will walk across the stage.
