Soldier's life cut short by COVID-19

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Veterans Day has always been a proud day for retired pastor Patti Girard, whose father and son both served in the military.

But this year, her Veterans Day pride is mixed with grief and a few tears.

Girard’s son, Collin Fuller, a Gulf War veteran, died May 15 at the age of 50. Fuller died from complications from COVID-19 after more than 30 years fighting for his health after chemical exposure during the war ravaged his body.

His health started to deteriorate immediately upon his return from the Gulf in May of 1991. The former high school athlete could no longer turn a door knob. He suffered from pneumonia and other lung ailments. He fell and broke both his legs twice.

Fuller was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and was in and out of hospitals and nursing homes.

“Collin was a champion wrestler for Hudson Falls High School. He won every award that they had, some of them twice. He was a Boy Scout,” Girard recalled. “He was one of those kids that worked hard, earned his way, was kind to people. He just was never mean-spirited.”

Girard called his son’s death from COVID-19 “heartbreaking.”

“He went through so much to live,” Girard said. “He was so strong. He had faith. He was like a soldier. Never did he complain.”

During a recent move, Girard came across a sermon she had written with her son upon his return from active duty. In the sermon, Fuller thanked the congregation for their support during his deployment and shared a story that still makes his mother cry.

“I had no idea his depth, to be able to write a sermon like this at his young age,” Girard said, her voice cracking with emotion.

In full uniform, Fuller delivered his sermon in 1991 recounting a tragic event in Saudi Arabia when a bunker caved in on two other soldiers, Pfc. Scott Rush, 19, and Spc. Gary Crask, 20.

Just 18 years old at the time, Fuller was tasked with digging the men out of the collapsed bunker.

“We were still hoping they were alive. We found Scott first,” Fuller writes. “CPR was administered by the medic and combat lifesavers, but to no avail. Some of the men jumped in the hole to look for Gary. CPR was applied, but it was too late.

“We were all in shock, not really believing what had just happened,” the sermon continues. “I asked myself, why did God allow this to happen, but knew we had been prepared for this … it was war.”

Girard re-read the sermon out loud during lunch at The Peppermill on Wednesday. She takes solace in the idea that her son is no longer suffering.

“Every day is hard when you lose your child,” Girard said. “You’ve got to move on but you never get over it. And he fought so hard to live. And it took the COVID to bring him down. Of all the things.”

