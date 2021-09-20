Soldier's backers work to raise money to stand him back up

FORT EDWARD — A soldier has fallen and he needs help to get back up.

A little over a year ago, a statue of a Union soldier was toppled by strong winds in the Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Union Cemetery.

A Labor Day storm and excessive heat led to the downfall of an 1870s rifle-wielding Civil War statue made of copper that was originally erected to symbolize “every” soldier.

The soldier likely fell backward off his base, hitting his head on the way down. One shoe came off and one remained attached. All the pieces are still sitting in the cemetery’s vault as cemetery officials try to raise $80,000 to replace the statue.

The Sandy Hill Foundation recently donated $20,000 toward the restoration effort.

“It’s going to take us awhile” to raise the money, said R. Paul McCarty, a local historian and cemetery trustee.

He expects the fundraising, in light of the current pandemic, could take two years.

The conservative $80,000 estimate will include a total reproduction of the statue.