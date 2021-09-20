Soldier's backers work to raise money to stand him back up

FORT EDWARD — A soldier has fallen and he needs help to get back up.
A little over a year ago, a statue of a Union soldier was toppled by strong winds in the Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Union Cemetery.
A Labor Day storm and excessive heat led to the downfall of an 1870s rifle-wielding Civil War statue made of copper that was originally erected to symbolize “every” soldier.
The soldier likely fell backward off his base, hitting his head on the way down. One shoe came off and one remained attached. All the pieces are still sitting in the cemetery’s vault as cemetery officials try to raise $80,000 to replace the statue.
The Sandy Hill Foundation recently donated $20,000 toward the restoration effort.
“It’s going to take us awhile” to raise the money, said R. Paul McCarty, a local historian and cemetery trustee.
He expects the fundraising, in light of the current pandemic, could take two years.
The conservative $80,000 estimate will include a total reproduction of the statue.
“Perhaps we will also be able to repair the old one enough so that it could stand up indoors someplace,” McCarty said. “We can’t put it back out in the elements.”
The restoration will be performed by historical artist Gary Casteel of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The replacement statue will be made of brass.
Artist Kendall McKernon has pledged to donate a framed print of his photograph of the statue, titled “Guardian,” to help raise funds.
Union Cemetery holds the remains of a number of Civil War soldiers including those from the 123rd, 22nd, 16th, 69th and 90th regiments.
Union Cemetery was also one of the first to support and sponsor “Decoration Day,” which eventually became known as Memorial Day. The first Decoration Day was held in the 1860s in Union Cemetery, said McCarty, who will give tours of Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 and at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The new soldier will be put up on top of the base, which is still standing in the cemetery.
“In honor of those who fought and died; of those who fought and lived;” the base reads.
“Everything that’s on that stone,” McCarty said, “is still relevant today.”