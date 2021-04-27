Solar welcomed at Moreau Industrial Park, but decommissioning bond required

MOREAU — A new solar project got a very different reception last week from the Moreau Planning Board.
Unlike a large proposal in a residential neighborhood, this one is proposed for the back of the Moreau Industrial Park. The residential project was criticized roundly. But in the industrial park, board members focused on the long-term plans for the project.
Boston-based Nexamp, which would run the Baker Solar LLC solar panels array, said it did not plan to sell the array.
“We are long-term owners of these properties and asset managers,” a Nexamp representative told the board. “Our business model is to have these projects long-term.”
The site in question is probably the least valuable lot in the industrial park because it is the least accessible spot, board members said. And although the project won’t lead to many jobs, that is not an industrial park requirement.
The company will monitor the array from afar, 24 hours a day, and will pay for regular landscaping and maintenance. But there won’t be an office on site or any personnel working regularly on site.
Planning Board members focused on what would be done with the panels at the end of their useful lifespan. Nexamp officials said they usually put up a bond to reassure municipalities that there will be money to tear down the panels if the company does not do it.
Nexamp officials said they were prepared to post a $70,000 to $80,000 bond for the town.
The project would offer community solar, a program in which people can join in without having the cost of constructing panels on their own property. People who do not own property can also join in and receive the same solar savings.
However, if the tax incentives change, the project would focus on providing solar to hospitals, municipalities and large businesses, Nexamp said.
Planning Board members did not feel confident in their ability to evaluate Nexamp’s maintenance and decommissioning plans, so they are going to send them to NYSERDA. If that agency suggests further review, Nexamp will pay for the town to have another expert analyze the plans and report to the Planning Board.
