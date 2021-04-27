Solar welcomed at Moreau Industrial Park, but decommissioning bond required

MOREAU — A new solar project got a very different reception last week from the Moreau Planning Board.

Unlike a large proposal in a residential neighborhood, this one is proposed for the back of the Moreau Industrial Park. The residential project was criticized roundly. But in the industrial park, board members focused on the long-term plans for the project.

Boston-based Nexamp, which would run the Baker Solar LLC solar panels array, said it did not plan to sell the array.

“We are long-term owners of these properties and asset managers,” a Nexamp representative told the board. “Our business model is to have these projects long-term.”

The site in question is probably the least valuable lot in the industrial park because it is the least accessible spot, board members said. And although the project won’t lead to many jobs, that is not an industrial park requirement.

The company will monitor the array from afar, 24 hours a day, and will pay for regular landscaping and maintenance. But there won’t be an office on site or any personnel working regularly on site.