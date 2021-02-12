Solar energy developer submits plans for array complex in Moreau

The plan also has one significant change from the proposal made to the Town Board in January.

Most of one array has been moved to the northern portion of the site, land that was originally offered to the town for recreational use. Now, the town is being offered land near Reynolds Road instead, which is described as better for recreation.

“This change allows for increased efficiency in the planned construction and electrical output of the project while at the same time providing the town of Moreau an area of the property considered to be more usable and closer to the main road frontage on Reynolds Road,” Koenig wrote, adding that the potential park land is “generally flatter, more open, and more accessible from Reynolds Road in comparison to the initial site plans.”

But neighbors don’t like the idea of living near two industrial-looking facilities surrounded by fences.

Resident Jim Hooper, who lives across the street from the proposed solar arrays, wrote a letter to all of his neighbors to organize opposition.

“I have been getting an incredible response on my letter from my neighbors,” he said.

Many have told him that the solar project is a “horrible idea” and have proposed starting a petition, he added.