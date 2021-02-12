Solar energy developer submits plans for array complex in Moreau

MOREAU — Although solar arrays aren’t currently allowed in residential areas and the Planning Board has not yet reviewed the draft law regulating solar, the first solar developer has already submitted an application.
U.S. Light Energy’s application for two solar arrays at 65 Reynolds Road, the former Tee Bird South Golf Course, will be considered at the Feb. 22 Planning Board meeting at 7 p.m.
All town meetings are currently held on Zoom. Links are posted at townofmoreau.org beforehand. To listen to the meeting by phone, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter meeting code 854 5023 9880.
Each array would comprise a series of 9-foot-tall panels filling 35 to 39 acres. Panels would be 11.5 feet wide and 30 feet long, and would move with the sun to collect maximum solar energy. Without that feature, the panels would have to be 3 feet taller.
The developer wants to hide the panels from view, perhaps in response to complaints from neighbors, one of whom is organizing opposition to the project.
“It is anticipated that most views to the solar project will be obstructed by topography and existing vegetation,” Chris Koenig of C.T. Male Associates wrote in the application to the Planning Board. “To further mitigate potential visual impacts to the surrounding properties, the revised site plans present vegetative landscaped screening in the areas that may be visible from adjoining residences and farming operations.”
The plan also has one significant change from the proposal made to the Town Board in January.
Most of one array has been moved to the northern portion of the site, land that was originally offered to the town for recreational use. Now, the town is being offered land near Reynolds Road instead, which is described as better for recreation.
“This change allows for increased efficiency in the planned construction and electrical output of the project while at the same time providing the town of Moreau an area of the property considered to be more usable and closer to the main road frontage on Reynolds Road,” Koenig wrote, adding that the potential park land is “generally flatter, more open, and more accessible from Reynolds Road in comparison to the initial site plans.”
But neighbors don’t like the idea of living near two industrial-looking facilities surrounded by fences.
Resident Jim Hooper, who lives across the street from the proposed solar arrays, wrote a letter to all of his neighbors to organize opposition.
“I have been getting an incredible response on my letter from my neighbors,” he said.
Many have told him that the solar project is a “horrible idea” and have proposed starting a petition, he added.
He is trying to get the word out about the Feb. 22 meeting, which is complicated by the fact that people cannot attend in person.
The Planning Board has been asked to make a recommendation on the project to the Town Board, but the Town Board will make the final decision. That’s because the project is not allowed under the town zoning law unless it is approved as a Planned Unit Development, known as a PUD. Those developments can include buildings that wouldn’t normally be allowed in a particular zone, under the argument that the project is made up of many items that work well together.
It is not clear whether the Town Board will approve a PUD that consists of just one use. The board voted to not create any new scenarios in which solar array developers could build in residential zones R1 through R3, but they noted then that developers have options in existing law to ask for waivers to the zoning law. The proposed project is zoned R3.
