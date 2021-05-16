Solar company wants to double its arrays on Moreau town land

MOREAU — The company that has proposed a solar panel array in the Moreau Industrial Park now wants to build a second array in the park.

The second array would be virtually the same as the one that has already been proposed.

Nexamp, which would build both arrays, had two representatives speak to the Town Board via Zoom on Tuesday.

They said they would pay the town about $15,000 a year to lease the industrial park lot, the same amount they offered for the first lot. The amount would increase by 1.5% each year for 25 years, with an option to extend to 40 years.

The company would be the second business to ever locate in the park.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has been trying to market the mostly vacant park, but he said he had expected to get businesses that bring jobs to the area. The solar arrays only need to be maintained two days a year.

“I’m not sure how it would be received by the general public,” he told Nexamp. “We have to take into consideration what the initial intent was in building the park.”

Taxpayers shouldered the $1 million cost to bring sewer, water, natural gas and three-phase electricity to the site in an effort to lure in businesses, jobs and tax revenue.