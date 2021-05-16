Solar company wants to double its arrays on Moreau town land

MOREAU — The company that has proposed a solar panel array in the Moreau Industrial Park now wants to build a second array in the park.
The second array would be virtually the same as the one that has already been proposed.
Nexamp, which would build both arrays, had two representatives speak to the Town Board via Zoom on Tuesday.
They said they would pay the town about $15,000 a year to lease the industrial park lot, the same amount they offered for the first lot. The amount would increase by 1.5% each year for 25 years, with an option to extend to 40 years.
The company would be the second business to ever locate in the park.
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has been trying to market the mostly vacant park, but he said he had expected to get businesses that bring jobs to the area. The solar arrays only need to be maintained two days a year.
“I’m not sure how it would be received by the general public,” he told Nexamp. “We have to take into consideration what the initial intent was in building the park.”
Taxpayers shouldered the $1 million cost to bring sewer, water, natural gas and three-phase electricity to the site in an effort to lure in businesses, jobs and tax revenue.
But the big draw for Nexamp — and its subsidiary, Baker Falls LLC — is the National Grid substation next door. Nexamp would hook directly to it.
Nexamp also wants to build a gravel road along the side of four vacant lots, which could be shared with any future developer of those lots.
The two solar projects would each collect 2.5 megawatts of solar power. The first project would cover 13 acres with solar panels; the new project would use another 12 acres. The panels would be 18 feet tall and rotate with the sun.
Commercial solar projects are allowed in the industrial park. Currently, they are not allowed anywhere else in the town.
The first project is intended to be a community solar project, which will provide solar power to residents. But the second project could be used for municipal purposes, said Michael Cucchiara of Nexamp. The town could get energy credits, reducing its energy bills.
