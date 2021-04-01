Solar company to lease space for array at Warren County airport

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to enter into a 25-year lease with Nexamp Solar, which plans to use 50 acres of property at the Warren County airport for a solar array.

Public works Commissioner Kevin Hajos told the Facilities Committee that the county received eight responses to its request for proposals seeking entities to lease land at the airport. Only solar companies put in bids.

A committee of three supervisors narrowed the field to three and recommended Nexamp.

Nexamp wants to lease 28 acres on the north side and 22 acres of the south side of the airport, according to Hajos. The solar company wants to install at 6.5-megawatt system.

The lease payments to the county would be about $207,000 for the first year. There are 2% increases built into the contract, according to Hajos.

He said that assuming that Nexamp receives all the incentives that it is eligible for from NYSERDA, the county would receive about $6.6 million over the lifetime of the lease.