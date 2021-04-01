Solar company to lease space for array at Warren County airport

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to enter into a 25-year lease with Nexamp Solar, which plans to use 50 acres of property at the Warren County airport for a solar array.
Public works Commissioner Kevin Hajos told the Facilities Committee that the county received eight responses to its request for proposals seeking entities to lease land at the airport. Only solar companies put in bids.
A committee of three supervisors narrowed the field to three and recommended Nexamp.
Nexamp wants to lease 28 acres on the north side and 22 acres of the south side of the airport, according to Hajos. The solar company wants to install at 6.5-megawatt system.
The lease payments to the county would be about $207,000 for the first year. There are 2% increases built into the contract, according to Hajos.
He said that assuming that Nexamp receives all the incentives that it is eligible for from NYSERDA, the county would receive about $6.6 million over the lifetime of the lease.
“That’s some really nice numbers. It helps offset our county cost at the airport for land that’s just sitting there,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan, chairman of the committee. “I felt from the beginning it’s a good move.”
Nexamp also will obtain a $297,000 bond to remove the array when the lease is over. Hajos said if the company were somehow to default, the county would use those funds to remove the array.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said one of his goals for the last seven years was to reduce the amount of county funds needed to support the airport. He cited getting rid of the $10 million runway expansion project, reducing the cost of the fixed base operator and increasing how much is collected from gasoline sales.
The board voted to set a public hearing for April 16 at 10 a.m. on changing the local law to allow other entities to lease airport property for solar arrays. Current county law does not permit the land to be used for purposes not related to airport operations.
