Solar company interested in coming to industrial park

GLENS FALLS — A solar company wants to buy property in the Airport Industrial Park for a 25-acre solar farm.
Jeff Brown, development consultant for Falck Renewables, told the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency’s Executive Committee on Wednesday that the company has identified a substation in the industrial park that has a 20-megawatt capacity but only 8 megawatts are being used.
He believes the company could generate 5 to 6 megawatts of power initially from solar panels. The company would invest somewhere between $10 and $12 million.
Falck Renewables, based in Irvington, N.Y., is a subsidiary of the Italian-based Falck Group. Unlike some other solar companies, Falck Renewables owns and operates their farm sites, Brown said.
This project could help the state meet its renewable energy goals, he said.
“We’re going to be a partner in this community,” he said.
Brown said the company would start with the southern portion of the parcel and leave the northern part for either future solar development or to remain forever wild.
It would be a year or two before the solar farm would be commissioned and begin generating power. The company's strategy would be to file applications simultaneously with National Grid and also for site review with the town of Kingsbury Planning Board.
Falck Renewables is proposing to pay $1,000 to hold the parcel for one year, with the option to extend it for another year. The company is offering to buy the property for $135,000. The IDA’s asking price is $165,000.
Jack Kelly, the IDA’s real estate consultant, is going to negotiate with the firm.
Among the questions the committee had were what would happen if the solar company went out of business.
“Washington County has been burned recently with some projects, so (we’re) going off of experience — nothing to do with you,” said board Chairman Dave O’Brien.
Brown said the Falck Group is a 1 billion-euro corporation and owns over a gigawatt of power-generating assets around the world.
“We are in this to stay, and our track record is over 100 years old,” he said.
Clauses could be put into the contract to cover the decommissioning of the farm in the future, and the company sets aside money in its budget for that, according to Brown.
“It is our obligation to be able to take everything off the site and return it to its original state,” he said.
The materials can be recycled, he added.
Kelly said this project could help other businesses in the park obtain power at a lower cost. The high cost of energy is a disadvantage of doing business in New York.
The committee was receptive. The IDA would have to grant a waiver for the project as solar farms are not a permitted use, according to its covenants. Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said lower-cost energy would help the overall business climate at the industrial park.
“I do think that waiving the covenant for a project like this is within the scope of what we do,” he said.
