Solar company interested in coming to industrial park

Falck Renewables is proposing to pay $1,000 to hold the parcel for one year, with the option to extend it for another year. The company is offering to buy the property for $135,000. The IDA’s asking price is $165,000.

Jack Kelly, the IDA’s real estate consultant, is going to negotiate with the firm.

Among the questions the committee had were what would happen if the solar company went out of business.

“Washington County has been burned recently with some projects, so (we’re) going off of experience — nothing to do with you,” said board Chairman Dave O’Brien.

Brown said the Falck Group is a 1 billion-euro corporation and owns over a gigawatt of power-generating assets around the world.

“We are in this to stay, and our track record is over 100 years old,” he said.

Clauses could be put into the contract to cover the decommissioning of the farm in the future, and the company sets aside money in its budget for that, according to Brown.

“It is our obligation to be able to take everything off the site and return it to its original state,” he said.

The materials can be recycled, he added.