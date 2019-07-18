Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall has proposed working with Queensbury to put solar arrays on both of their landfills.
“We were contacted by EPA,” Hall said.
EPA officials toured both landfills — one owned by the city, one by the town, both within the town limits. The city’s landfill, on Luzerne Road, is capped. A previous solar array proposal was discouraged because it could damage the cap, but technology has improved.
“We didn’t think we could do that,” Hall said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
The arrays could bring revenue in for both the city and town, under a variety of programs. No details have been hashed out yet.
Queensberry Supervisor John Strough was delighted by the idea. He offered his enthusiastic support.
There’s only one problem.
The town is preparing to put a moratorium on the ground-mounted solar arrays, in response to a large solar panel placed in a small residential neighborhood. The board is holding a public hearing on the moratorium at 7 p.m. at the Aug. 5 board meeting.
Before then, they might amend the moratorium to limit it to residential areas to allow the landfill solar array idea, board member Catherine Atherden said after Monday’s meeting.
The proposed moratorium currently calls for a ban on ground-mounted solar panels “in all town zoning districts.”
The moratorium does not include roof-mounted systems.
The goal is to prevent more backyard solar arrays while the Town Board develops rules for the systems. The board has discussed not allowing ground-mounted panels in any residential lot smaller than 2 acres, but has not written draft regulations yet.
There are no rules in town now, and board members said they’re worried about a spate of backyard panels would be constructed before they develop regulations.
“The Town Board is concerned about the possible increase in demand and the potential impacts of ground-mounted solar energy systems,” the board said in a resolution explaining the need for a moratorium.
The ban is set to expire on Feb. 5, but will automatically expire if the town adopts regulations earlier.
If it takes more than six months, the Town Board can extend the moratorium.
