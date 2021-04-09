Solar array proposed at Moreau Industrial Park

MOREAU — A solar developer from Boston wants to buy three parcels in the town industrial park to set up 13 acres of solar panels.

The panels would generate electricity that would feed directly into the electrical grid, at a station on the eastern boundary of the project.

The industrial park is the only location in town at which a commercial solar panel array is currently allowed.

If Baker Falls Solar LLC gets approval for the array, it will become the second business in the nearly-empty park. Since the park was built, it has had just one user.

Taxpayers paid $1 million to create the industrial park, which has roads, sewer, water, three-phase power and natural gas. Those amenities haven’t yet lured in any new businesses, and Baker Falls Solar LLC doesn’t need any of them for its solar panels.

Still, the business would bring in revenue for the town — both in the purchase of the parcels and in property taxes.