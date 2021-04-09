Solar array proposed at Moreau Industrial Park

MOREAU — A solar developer from Boston wants to buy three parcels in the town industrial park to set up 13 acres of solar panels.
The panels would generate electricity that would feed directly into the electrical grid, at a station on the eastern boundary of the project.
The industrial park is the only location in town at which a commercial solar panel array is currently allowed.
If Baker Falls Solar LLC gets approval for the array, it will become the second business in the nearly-empty park. Since the park was built, it has had just one user.
Taxpayers paid $1 million to create the industrial park, which has roads, sewer, water, three-phase power and natural gas. Those amenities haven’t yet lured in any new businesses, and Baker Falls Solar LLC doesn’t need any of them for its solar panels.
Still, the business would bring in revenue for the town — both in the purchase of the parcels and in property taxes.
The project would be near the back of the park, on a combined 33 acres off Commercial Place and Electric Drive. The solar panel array would use 13 acres, which would be fenced off, and it would generate 2.5 megawatts. Internal gravel roads would be built to access the panels and the central inverter and transformer used to feed the solar power into the electrical grid.
The entire array could be built in about six months, according to the plans given to the town.
The Planning Board is also reviewing a proposal to build a solar panel array in an area where it is not allowed — at 65 Reynolds Road, in a residential neighborhood — and has given the Town Board feedback on a draft law that would allow ground-mounted commercial arrays in other areas of town.
The Planning Board will consider the industrial park project and the proposal for 65 Reynolds Road at its next meeting, at 7 p.m. April 19, via Zoom. The link will be on the town website. To attend by phone, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter meeting code 833 0288 5960.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.