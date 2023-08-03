A proposed salary increase for the Warren County Assistant Public Defender would be $10,396, raising the annual salary from $79,651 to $90,047.

Warren County Public Defender Gregory Canale advocated for the salary increase before the Personnel Committee. He cited a shortage of qualified attorney applicants, hiring competition, struggling to meet attorney-client ratios, and the candidate’s adequate experience as proper reason for a salary increase.

“It would be a great advantage to our office. This is a candidate who could be an asset, and who we could hand a box full of files without any training or instruction,” Canale said. “We are also now competing with the state to hire lawyers. It’s crushed us.”

The State of New York raised their rates for assigned counsel to $158 per hour, more than some judges make, according to Canale.

The current candidate for the position already has an offer for more money from a neighboring county, Canale said. He mentioned how Saratoga County starts their salaries for new defenders at $91,000.

The Warren County Personnel Committee voted to recommend the salary increase to the full Board of Supervisors.

This is another salary increase in the county. Two weeks ago, the full county board approved raises for many county employees to bring parity between union and non-union workers and to make sure that supervisors were earning more than subordinates. The assistant public defender was not included in that list.

The salary increase is considered by the county to be an adjustment since no one is in the position to get the raise now.

The committee also approved a resolution to expand the Social Services department, specifically to hire two more part-time community service workers. The resolution eliminates overtime to pay for the two new employees.

With 43 employees, Social Services is already one of the largest departments in Warren County. Yet, the department is still mired by an overwhelming amount of caseloads, officials said.

“It’s from the standpoint that the increase workload is creating strain and stress, not only in the budget from an overtime perspective, but for the level of services we are able to provide,” argued Queensbury at-large Supervisor Michael Wild, chairman of the committee.

“It’s better to increase staff than overtime,” added Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, Jr.

The one objection to the resolution came from Queensbury at-large Supervisor Douglas Beaty who was concerned about the constant hiring of new county employees.

“My position has always been less government is better than more government. We just keep growing and growing and growing. Unless I see dire need for a new position, I must vote no,” Beaty said, concluding: “Social Services does a lot of good work. Nobody denies that. But there’s got to be some type of end to this constant additional employees being hired. Pretty soon everyone in the county is going to work for the county.”

